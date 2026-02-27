Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The promotional event for ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ was expected to be a routine media interaction. Instead, it turned into a headline-grabbing moment that has left fans speculating about what really happened between two of television’s most recognised faces. Reports suggest that tensions escalated during the press event, leading to an emotional exit that has since sparked widespread chatter.

What Triggered The Tension At The Event?

According to a reports, the media interaction was scheduled for Friday morning, with journalists arriving promptly at the venue. Initially, everything appeared to be running smoothly. Actors Anud Singh Dhaka and Surbhi Chandna had reportedly reached on time and were prepared for interviews.

However, Tejasswi Prakash was said to be delayed due to a wardrobe issue. Hours passed, and backstage conversations reportedly grew tense. Media representatives were then informed that Tejasswi would not participate in joint interviews with Surbhi and was seeking assurance of separate interactions instead.

Sources from MX Player reportedly revealed that the interview schedule had been shared two days earlier without any objections. The last-minute change allegedly added to the confusion.

Emotional Exit And Lingering Questions

Tejasswi eventually arrived but headed straight to her make-up room. Surbhi was later called in for discussions and subsequently completed the first interview alongside Anud. Shortly after, she reportedly left the venue in tears.

Tejasswi later continued with the remaining interviews. During the interactions, she was informed that a short break would follow two more rounds, but she declined, stating she would complete everything back-to-back. The strain, however, was said to be visible, particularly on Anud, who had been present since morning and had not paused even for lunch. At one point, he remarked in frustration that despite exhaustion, interviews would continue and that everyone was there only for Tejasswi.

As speculation grows, neither actress has publicly addressed the alleged fallout. Was it a misunderstanding or something deeper? For now, the silence only fuels curiosity around what unfolded behind the scenes of ‘Psycho Saiyaan’.