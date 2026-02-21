Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionShiv Thakare Wins The 50? Internet Buzz Explodes Ahead Of Grand Finale

Shiv Thakare Wins The 50? Internet Buzz Explodes Ahead Of Grand Finale

Has Shiv Thakare won The 50? Social media buzz claims he lifted the trophy ahead of the March 22 grand finale, but no official confirmation has been made yet.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Speculation is swirling around The 50 after reports claiming that the winner’s name has been leaked online. While the official announcement is still weeks away, social media is abuzz with claims that Shiv Thakare has emerged victorious.

The Banijay Asia-backed reality show, which premiered on February 1, quickly built a loyal following and became one of the most-streamed shows on JioHotstar. Now, with the grand finale reportedly shot on February 19, fans are trying to decode whether the rumours hold any truth.

ALSO READ: Salim Khan’s Condition Stable, Family Asks Lilavati Hospital To Stop Health Updates

Finale Shoot Sparks Online Frenzy

According to online chatter and multiple reports, Shiv Thakare has defeated fellow finalists Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), and Immortal Kaka to clinch the title.

The BBTak handle on X fuelled the buzz with a post that read, "BREAKING! Shiv Thakare becomes the WINNER of India's biggest reality show, The 50."

However, there has been no official confirmation from JioHotstar or Colors TV.

As per reports, the final task was time-based and required contestants to solve a puzzle. Kaka reportedly failed to complete the task. Krishna Shroff finished in 25 minutes. Shiv completed it in 10 minutes. Mr Faisu solved it fastest initially but made an error, and after correcting it, took 14 minutes in total, placing Shiv ahead based on timing.

Yet, viewers have been urged to exercise caution before drawing conclusions.

Makers Shot Winner Segment With All Finalists

Adding to the suspense, an industry source told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar and Colors TV have planned a special surprise for the audience. They have shot the winner segment with all top four finalists, without confirming who won The 50. To ensure that the audience's interest is not affected, the winner segment was shot with all finalists, including Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal and Immortal Kaka. The final results will be declared next month."

This move appears designed to prevent leaks and maintain suspense until the official telecast.

The grand finale episode is expected to premiere on March 22 on JioHotstar, with a repeat telecast on Colors TV.

Prince Narula’s Reported Sacrifice

(Image Source: Twitter/@the50official01)
(Image Source: Twitter/@the50official01)

Another report suggests that Prince Narula gave up his ticket to the finale in favour of Shiv. As per Film Window, Prince said, “He’s my brother, and I want him to go to the finale."

Initially, the Top 4 reportedly included Prince, Rajat, Kaka and Mr Faisu. Following Prince’s decision, Shiv entered the final line-up.

Internet Divided Over Rumoured Win

The alleged leak has triggered mixed reactions online. While some fans celebrated Shiv’s reported victory, others questioned the legitimacy of the claims.

One user wrote, "Kaha se winner bana? It was there Winning moment shooting. No final task, and it will be on Mar 14."

Another commented, "Shiv Thakare won The 50 Show on Shiv Jayanti. This is absolutely a coincidence."

A third post read, "Khairati winner no contribution in the show, just because he is from Mumbai and had good relations with makers, so he is the winner."

With divided opinions and mounting curiosity, the only certainty is that the final verdict will be revealed during the official broadcast.

Until then, fans will have to wait.

About The 50

Unlike Bigg Boss, The 50 does not stream live. Although it is a digital-first format, episodes are released after filming. Contestants entered the house on January 27, and the show was structured to unfold over 50 days.

The series streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. While television ratings have been modest, its digital performance has remained strong, keeping viewers invested with celebrity contestants and a ₹50 lakh prize pool for fans.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Shiv Thakare won The 50?

There are widespread online reports and social media buzz suggesting Shiv Thakare has won The 50. However, there has been no official confirmation from JioHotstar or Colors TV yet.

When will the winner of The 50 be officially announced?

The grand finale episode is expected to premiere on March 22 on JioHotstar. The official results will be declared then.

Why haven't the makers confirmed the winner of The 50 yet?

To maintain suspense, JioHotstar and Colors TV reportedly shot the winner segment with all top finalists. This is to prevent leaks and keep the audience engaged until the official telecast.

How is The 50 different from Bigg Boss?

Unlike Bigg Boss, The 50 does not stream live. Episodes are released after filming, and it's structured to unfold over 50 days.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
The 50 Winner Leaked Shiv Thakare Winner The 50 Grand Finale Date
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Television
Shiv Thakare Wins The 50? Internet Buzz Explodes Ahead Of Grand Finale
Shiv Thakare Wins The 50? Internet Buzz Explodes Ahead Of Grand Finale
Television
Divya Agarwal’s Team Breaks Silence After ‘The 50’ Controversy Over Marriage Remarks
Divya Agarwal’s Team Breaks Silence After ‘The 50’ Controversy Over Marriage Remarks
Television
The 50: Bhavya Singh Calls Divya Agarwal A ‘Gold Digger’, Claims She Doesn’t Live With Her Husband
The 50: Bhavya Singh Calls Divya Agarwal A ‘Gold Digger’, Claims She Doesn’t Live With Her Husband
Television
‘Why Was ₹1 Lakh Sent To Me?’ Maxtern Reopens Elvish Yadav Controversy On Reality Show The 50
‘Why Was ₹1 Lakh Sent To Me?’ Maxtern Reopens Elvish Yadav Controversy On Reality Show The 50
Advertisement

Videos

Brahmin Politics Heat Up: Demand for Parashuram Jayanti Holiday Sparks Debate in UP
US–IRAN Tensions: Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum to Iran Sparks Fears of Military Action
Budget Session Protest: Rashtriya Janata Dal Continues Demonstration in Bihar Legislative Assembly
ONE YEAR IN OFFICE: Rekha Gupta Government Completes One Year in Delhi
2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget