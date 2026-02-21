Shiv Thakare Wins The 50? Internet Buzz Explodes Ahead Of Grand Finale

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Speculation is swirling around The 50 after reports claiming that the winner’s name has been leaked online. While the official announcement is still weeks away, social media is abuzz with claims that Shiv Thakare has emerged victorious.

The Banijay Asia-backed reality show, which premiered on February 1, quickly built a loyal following and became one of the most-streamed shows on JioHotstar. Now, with the grand finale reportedly shot on February 19, fans are trying to decode whether the rumours hold any truth.

Finale Shoot Sparks Online Frenzy

🚨 BREAKING! Shiv Thakare becomes the WINNER of India's biggest reality show #The50



Congratulations!! 🎊 — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 19, 2026

According to online chatter and multiple reports, Shiv Thakare has defeated fellow finalists Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), and Immortal Kaka to clinch the title.

The BBTak handle on X fuelled the buzz with a post that read, "BREAKING! Shiv Thakare becomes the WINNER of India's biggest reality show, The 50."

However, there has been no official confirmation from JioHotstar or Colors TV.

As per reports, the final task was time-based and required contestants to solve a puzzle. Kaka reportedly failed to complete the task. Krishna Shroff finished in 25 minutes. Shiv completed it in 10 minutes. Mr Faisu solved it fastest initially but made an error, and after correcting it, took 14 minutes in total, placing Shiv ahead based on timing.

Yet, viewers have been urged to exercise caution before drawing conclusions.

Makers Shot Winner Segment With All Finalists

Adding to the suspense, an industry source told Filmibeat, "JioHotstar and Colors TV have planned a special surprise for the audience. They have shot the winner segment with all top four finalists, without confirming who won The 50. To ensure that the audience's interest is not affected, the winner segment was shot with all finalists, including Shiv Thakare, Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal and Immortal Kaka. The final results will be declared next month."

This move appears designed to prevent leaks and maintain suspense until the official telecast.

The grand finale episode is expected to premiere on March 22 on JioHotstar, with a repeat telecast on Colors TV.

Prince Narula’s Reported Sacrifice

Another report suggests that Prince Narula gave up his ticket to the finale in favour of Shiv. As per Film Window, Prince said, “He’s my brother, and I want him to go to the finale."

Initially, the Top 4 reportedly included Prince, Rajat, Kaka and Mr Faisu. Following Prince’s decision, Shiv entered the final line-up.

Internet Divided Over Rumoured Win

The alleged leak has triggered mixed reactions online. While some fans celebrated Shiv’s reported victory, others questioned the legitimacy of the claims.

One user wrote, "Kaha se winner bana? It was there Winning moment shooting. No final task, and it will be on Mar 14."

Another commented, "Shiv Thakare won The 50 Show on Shiv Jayanti. This is absolutely a coincidence."

A third post read, "Khairati winner no contribution in the show, just because he is from Mumbai and had good relations with makers, so he is the winner."

With divided opinions and mounting curiosity, the only certainty is that the final verdict will be revealed during the official broadcast.

Until then, fans will have to wait.

About The 50

Unlike Bigg Boss, The 50 does not stream live. Although it is a digital-first format, episodes are released after filming. Contestants entered the house on January 27, and the show was structured to unfold over 50 days.

The series streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. While television ratings have been modest, its digital performance has remained strong, keeping viewers invested with celebrity contestants and a ₹50 lakh prize pool for fans.