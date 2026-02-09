Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'My Dynamic With My Partner Was Unhealthy': Imran Khan Opens Up On Divorce From Avantika Malik

'My Dynamic With My Partner Was Unhealthy': Imran Khan Opens Up On Divorce From Avantika Malik

Imran Khan reflects on his divorce from Avantika Malik, revealing how ending an unhealthy marriage became a turning point in his mental health and healing journey.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

For the first time in years, actor Imran Khan is speaking openly about a deeply personal chapter of his life, his divorce from Avantika Malik. In a rare and candid conversation, the actor reflected on how stepping away from an unhealthy marriage, though emotionally difficult, became a crucial step towards reclaiming his mental and emotional wellbeing. His words challenge common assumptions around separation, healing, and personal growth.

ALSO READ: 'The Song Is Bigger Than The Singer': Usha Uthup Reacts To ‘Rambha Ho’ Reboot In Dhurandhar

Imran Khan On Why Ending His Marriage Became Necessary

In an interview with The Times of India, Imran addressed long-standing speculation around his marriage and divorce from Avantika Malik, his childhood sweetheart. Looking back, the actor admitted that maturity and perspective only came much later in life.

“I realised that my dynamic with my partner was unhealthy. It was a relationship that started at a very young age, and when you were 18-19 years old, you don't have nearly enough life experience to have an understanding of what healthy interpersonal dynamics are and what unhealthy dynamics are.”

Imran and Avantika, who met during their college years, married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter in 2014. However, by 2019, the relationship had reached a breaking point. Over time, the actor realised that the emotional strain was affecting not just the marriage, but his overall health.

‘The Worst Years Were During The Marriage,’ Says Imran

Addressing rumours that his divorce triggered a mental health crisis, Imran offered a clear clarification. According to him, the reality was quite the opposite.

“I understood that it's not happening that way, it is not working that way, and in order for me to be the healthiest, best version of myself, I have to remove myself from this relationship. I don't blame anyone for this. I've not been in the media. I've been out of public sight and in the absence of me actually being there and speaking, rumours, gossip, all of this stuff kind of speculation just goes about, so things get muddled and conflated. Within that, I think a lot of people took my divorce to be the thing that was impactful for me and that I was impacted by the separation that triggered a mental health crisis. The truth is far from it. I was, in fact, in the worst years of it during the last couple of years of my marriage. It is my making the choice to end my marriage that was the turning point in my personal mental health journey that allowed me to actually heal and get better. It is because we were not in sync. We were not able to support each other in being the best version of self.”

The actor also acknowledged experiencing a mental health scare during that phase, noting how disconnected he felt from his own personality despite appearing “chill” and easygoing to the outside world.

Life After Divorce And A Gradual Return To The Spotlight

Following the separation, Imran stepped away from public life, choosing privacy over constant scrutiny. That period, he says, allowed him to focus on healing, self-care, and being fully present as a father.

On the work front, the actor is cautiously easing back into cinema. Earlier this year, he made a brief cameo in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das and produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, his first on-screen appearance in years and a quiet signal of what may come next.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Imran Khan decide to end his marriage to Avantika Malik?

Imran Khan realized his marriage dynamic was unhealthy and preventing him from being the best version of himself. He felt they were not in sync or able to support each other.

Did Imran Khan's divorce trigger a mental health crisis?

No, Imran Khan clarified that the opposite was true. The worst years for his mental health were during the last years of his marriage; ending it was the turning point for his healing.

What was Imran Khan doing after his divorce?

After his separation, Imran Khan stepped away from public life to focus on healing, self-care, and being present as a father.

Is Imran Khan returning to acting?

Yes, Imran Khan is cautiously easing back into cinema. He recently made a brief cameo appearance in 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
