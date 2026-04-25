Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTelevision‘People Thought I Was Aggressive’: Siddharth Nigam Opens Up On Struggling With His On-Screen Image

‘People Thought I Was Aggressive’: Siddharth Nigam Opens Up On Struggling With His On-Screen Image

Siddharth Nigam spoke about how his role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat shaped people’s perception of him, leading to stereotypes that affected his audition experience for Aladdin.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Siddharth Nigam faced typecasting after
  • Auditioning for
  • Nigam asserted characters don't define an actor's true identity.
  • He emphasized leaving past roles behind for new projects.

Typecasting in the TV industry is a common challenge where actors often get identified with their previous roles, which can also affect their future projects. Something similar happened with Siddharth Nigam, who gained huge popularity from Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Although his character was widely appreciated, he later faced typecasting, which made things difficult for him. In a recent interview with India Forums, Siddharth shared an old incident.

ALSO READ | Karan Johar Hints At Big Twist As Koffee With Karan Eyes Season 9 Comeback

Siddharth Nigam Makes A Big Revelation

During the interview, the actor recalled that while auditioning for Aladdin, someone present there said, “Siddharth cannot do Aladdin. He has just played Ashoka, and Aladdin is a fun, cheerful and lovable character that also requires comedy. He is very aggressive.”

Talking about this, Siddharth said, “I am sharing this story to show how people form opinions without thinking. I was sitting with my director at that time and hearing all this. But I just laughed and thought, I am not aggressive, my character was aggressive. I played Ashoka for two years, but I don’t carry that image with me.”

ALSO READ | Karan Johar To Attend First Special Screening Of The Devil Wears Prada 2 In Mumbai

According to Siddharth, no character defines the real identity of an actor. Ashoka was just a role he played for a certain period, not a permanent identity. He added, “It is an achievement I am proud of and will always cherish. When I look back at my career, I will be happy that I handled a blockbuster show on my own for two years.”

He further said that Aladdin was a completely new journey for him. “With every new project, I leave my past image behind and start fresh. I want to learn new things and approach every role with a new perspective.”

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is typecasting in the TV industry?

Typecasting occurs when actors are consistently offered similar roles based on their past popular characters. This can limit their opportunities for diverse roles.

What challenge did Siddharth Nigam face after 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'?

Siddharth Nigam faced typecasting. He was perceived as aggressive due to his role as Ashoka, making it difficult for him to audition for lighter characters like Aladdin.

How did Siddharth Nigam feel about being typecast?

Siddharth Nigam found it amusing and believed people formed opinions without understanding. He stated that a character doesn't define an actor's real identity.

How does Siddharth Nigam approach new roles?

Siddharth Nigam aims to leave past images behind for every new project. He wants to learn new things and approach each role with a fresh perspective.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Siddharth Nigam Ashoka Aladin
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Television
‘People Thought I Was Aggressive’: Siddharth Nigam Opens Up On Struggling With His On-Screen Image
‘People Thought I Was Aggressive’: Siddharth Nigam Opens Up On Struggling With His On-Screen Image
Television
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Neha Pendse Recalls Being Assaulted In Mumbai, Calls It ‘Scariest’ Incident
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Neha Pendse Recalls Being Assaulted In Mumbai, Calls It ‘Scariest’ Incident
Television
Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants
Jasmine Bhasin To Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Makers Reach Out to Former Contestants
Television
IIFA 2026 Set To Celebrate Dharmendra With Sholay Screening; Anil Kapoor May Also Be Honoured
IIFA 2026 Set To Celebrate Dharmendra With Sholay Screening; Anil Kapoor May Also Be Honoured
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal
Weather Alert: India Meteorological Department issues yellow warning amid rising temperatures
Breaking: Sanjay Singh alleges crackdown on AAP’s social media in Gujarat
Breaking: Fresh “Sheesh Mahal” row resurfaces against Arvind Kejriwal over Lodhi Estate residence
Counterattack: Aam Aadmi Party calls BJP claims fake, demands transparency
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget