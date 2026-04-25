Typecasting occurs when actors are consistently offered similar roles based on their past popular characters. This can limit their opportunities for diverse roles.
‘People Thought I Was Aggressive’: Siddharth Nigam Opens Up On Struggling With His On-Screen Image
Siddharth Nigam spoke about how his role in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat shaped people’s perception of him, leading to stereotypes that affected his audition experience for Aladdin.
- Siddharth Nigam faced typecasting after
- Auditioning for
- Nigam asserted characters don't define an actor's true identity.
- He emphasized leaving past roles behind for new projects.
Typecasting in the TV industry is a common challenge where actors often get identified with their previous roles, which can also affect their future projects. Something similar happened with Siddharth Nigam, who gained huge popularity from Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.
Although his character was widely appreciated, he later faced typecasting, which made things difficult for him. In a recent interview with India Forums, Siddharth shared an old incident.
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Siddharth Nigam Makes A Big Revelation
During the interview, the actor recalled that while auditioning for Aladdin, someone present there said, “Siddharth cannot do Aladdin. He has just played Ashoka, and Aladdin is a fun, cheerful and lovable character that also requires comedy. He is very aggressive.”
Talking about this, Siddharth said, “I am sharing this story to show how people form opinions without thinking. I was sitting with my director at that time and hearing all this. But I just laughed and thought, I am not aggressive, my character was aggressive. I played Ashoka for two years, but I don’t carry that image with me.”
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According to Siddharth, no character defines the real identity of an actor. Ashoka was just a role he played for a certain period, not a permanent identity. He added, “It is an achievement I am proud of and will always cherish. When I look back at my career, I will be happy that I handled a blockbuster show on my own for two years.”
He further said that Aladdin was a completely new journey for him. “With every new project, I leave my past image behind and start fresh. I want to learn new things and approach every role with a new perspective.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is typecasting in the TV industry?
What challenge did Siddharth Nigam face after 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat'?
Siddharth Nigam faced typecasting. He was perceived as aggressive due to his role as Ashoka, making it difficult for him to audition for lighter characters like Aladdin.
How did Siddharth Nigam feel about being typecast?
Siddharth Nigam found it amusing and believed people formed opinions without understanding. He stated that a character doesn't define an actor's real identity.
How does Siddharth Nigam approach new roles?
Siddharth Nigam aims to leave past images behind for every new project. He wants to learn new things and approach each role with a fresh perspective.