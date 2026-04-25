Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Siddharth Nigam faced typecasting after

Auditioning for

Nigam asserted characters don't define an actor's true identity.

He emphasized leaving past roles behind for new projects.

Typecasting in the TV industry is a common challenge where actors often get identified with their previous roles, which can also affect their future projects. Something similar happened with Siddharth Nigam, who gained huge popularity from Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

Although his character was widely appreciated, he later faced typecasting, which made things difficult for him. In a recent interview with India Forums, Siddharth shared an old incident.

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Siddharth Nigam Makes A Big Revelation

During the interview, the actor recalled that while auditioning for Aladdin, someone present there said, “Siddharth cannot do Aladdin. He has just played Ashoka, and Aladdin is a fun, cheerful and lovable character that also requires comedy. He is very aggressive.”

Talking about this, Siddharth said, “I am sharing this story to show how people form opinions without thinking. I was sitting with my director at that time and hearing all this. But I just laughed and thought, I am not aggressive, my character was aggressive. I played Ashoka for two years, but I don’t carry that image with me.”

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According to Siddharth, no character defines the real identity of an actor. Ashoka was just a role he played for a certain period, not a permanent identity. He added, “It is an achievement I am proud of and will always cherish. When I look back at my career, I will be happy that I handled a blockbuster show on my own for two years.”

He further said that Aladdin was a completely new journey for him. “With every new project, I leave my past image behind and start fresh. I want to learn new things and approach every role with a new perspective.”