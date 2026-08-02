Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Aditi Sharma filed FIR against husband, in-laws.

She alleged physical, mental harassment, and jewellery misappropriation.

Husband's behavior reportedly changed after their November 2024 marriage.

Police investigation is currently ongoing into all allegations.

Television actress Aditi Sharma has approached Mumbai Police with allegations of domestic violence against her husband, actor Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, and his family. An FIR has been registered at Goregaon Police Station, and authorities have begun investigating the complaint, which includes accusations of physical and mental harassment as well as the alleged misappropriation of her bridal jewellery.

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FIR Registered Following Actress's Complaint

According to IANS, Goregaon Police registered the FIR after receiving a complaint from Aditi Sharma. She has named her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, his mother Urmila Kaushik, and his sister Kirti Kaushik in the case.

The complaint alleges that the incidents took place between November 12, 2024, and March 9, 2025, at the couple's residence in Goregaon, Mumbai. Police have confirmed that an investigation is now underway.

Aditi is known for her performances in television shows including Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaleerein.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Goregaon Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint by actress Aditi Sharma, who has accused her husband, actor Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, his mother Urmila Kaushik, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik of physical and mental harassment and… pic.twitter.com/YhCkB3n17x — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2026

Allegations Of Physical And Mental Harassment

In her complaint, Aditi has accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to physical assault, mental harassment, verbal abuse and domestic violence. She has also alleged that her character was repeatedly questioned and claimed that her stridhan, including her bridal jewellery, was misused.

According to the FIR, she has accused the three family members of physically assaulting her and causing sustained emotional distress during the course of their marriage.

Relationship Timeline Detailed In Police Statement

As stated in her police complaint, Aditi told investigators that she first met Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik during an online acting class in June 2021. Their friendship gradually developed into a romantic relationship.

She further stated that the couple began living together in a Goregaon West apartment in September 2024 before getting married on November 12, 2024, with the consent of both families.

Actress Claims Husband's Behaviour Changed After Marriage

According to her statement to police, Aditi alleged that her husband's behaviour changed shortly after their wedding. She claimed frequent arguments began over everyday matters, including her choice of clothing, and alleged that he did not contribute towards household responsibilities or expenses. Instead, she claimed he regularly took money from her.

She further alleged that on January 1, 2025, an argument over coffee escalated into physical assault. In her complaint, Aditi also claimed that her husband became increasingly suspicious of her, accused her of having an affair, and regularly checked her mobile phone.

The actress additionally alleged that the couple eventually began living in separate rooms and claimed she was prevented from speaking to her parents.

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Police Investigation Continues

Police are examining all aspects of the complaint. As of now, neither Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik nor his family has issued a public statement regarding the allegations.

The investigation remains ongoing.