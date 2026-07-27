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English NewsEntertainmentOTTJannat Zubair Celebrates Laughter Chefs 3 Win With Aly Goni, Says 'Wouldn't Want To Do This With Anyone Else'

Jannat Zubair Celebrates Laughter Chefs 3 Win With Aly Goni, Says 'Wouldn't Want To Do This With Anyone Else'

Jannat Zubair and Aly Goni have emerged as the winners of Laughter Chefs Season 3. The actress shared an emotional note, calling Aly her "best buddy" after their memorable journey together.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni won Laughter Chefs trophy.
  • Zubair shared post, celebrating win and friendship with Goni.
  • The cooking-comedy reality show hosted by Bharti Singh.

Actress Jannat Zubair is celebrating a memorable milestone after lifting the Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 trophy alongside Aly Goni. Reflecting on the experience, the actress described the reality show as more than just a competition, saying it gifted her a lifelong friendship while ending on a winning note.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol Season 16 Winner: Jyotirmayee Nayak Lifts Trophy, Ends Journey With Stunning Finale Performance

Jannat Zubair Shares Heartfelt Post After Victory

Soon after the grand finale, Jannat took to social media to celebrate the win with Aly Goni. She shared a series of photographs featuring the duo proudly holding the winners' trophy.

The actress also posted a group picture with fellow contestants, including Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita, Vicky, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote, "And bittus are the winners of Laughter Chefs!!! Couldn’t have, and wouldn’t have wanted to do this with anyone else but my Bitti. This journey gave me my best buddy, and we got to win it together. Thank you for all the loveeeee everyoneeee!!! Love, BITTUS."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

About Laughter Chefs Season 3

Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment is an Indian cooking-comedy reality competition loosely inspired by Cooku with Comali. The series is hosted by Bharti Singh, while celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi serves as the judge.

Jannat Zubair's Acting Journey

Jannat Zubair has earned recognition through several popular television roles over the years. She portrayed Kashi in Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa, Phool Kunwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui. In 2022, she also participated in the adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Her latest acting project is Glory, directed by Karan Anshuman. The series features Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder Vicky and was largely filmed across Haryana.

The story follows two brothers in a small-town boxing hub as they investigate a shocking murder while confronting a complicated reunion with their father, a celebrated boxing coach.

ALSO READ: Arshdeep Singh Confirms Relationship With Samreen Kaur, Shares ‘My Person’ Instagram Post

Aly Goni's Current Project

Apart from his victory on Laughter Chefs 3, Aly Goni is currently appearing alongside his brother Arsalan Gony in the reality series Alliance. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the show is streaming on Prime Video.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 3?

Jannat Zubair and Aly Goni lifted the Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 trophy. Jannat described the experience as more than just a competition, gaining a lifelong friendship.

What is Jannat Zubair's latest acting project?

Jannat Zubair's latest acting project is the series 'Glory'.

Who hosts and judges Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment?

The series Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment is hosted by Bharti Singh. Celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi serves as the judge for the cooking-comedy reality competition.

What is Aly Goni's current project?

Apart from his win on Laughter Chefs 3, Aly Goni is currently appearing alongside his brother Arsalan Gony in the reality series 'Alliance'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aly Goni Jannat Zubair Laughter Chefs 3 Laughter Chefs Season 3 Winners
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