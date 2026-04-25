Karan Johar Hints At Big Twist As Koffee With Karan Eyes Season 9 Comeback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Johar hints at Koffee with Karan Season 9 premiering by Diwali 2024.

Show aims for revamped format with shorter segments and new guest pairings.

Season 8 featured stars like Ranveer, Deepika, and the Deol brothers.

Fans anticipate more Bollywood secrets and a fresh show syntax.

Bollywood fans are buzzing as Karan Johar teases the return of his iconic chat show, Koffee with Karan. After a break, Season 9 could premiere by the end of 2026 on Jio Hotstar. Expect fresh twists, shorter segments, and new guest pairings to keep things exciting. Will your favorite stars spill the beans again?

Exciting Comeback Plans

In a recent conversation with The Week, the filmmaker was asked if his popular talk show would be back. Smiling, Johar responded, “This year, Diwali, season 9.” ALSO READ | Weekend OTT Releases: From Stranger Things Animated Spin-off To Marty Supreme; What To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Revamping The Format

Karan Johar wants big changes after feedback on past seasons. In a chat with critic Sucharita Tyagi, he called Season 8's rapid-fire “the most boring rapid fire in the history of the show.” He added, “Season 9 will come back with a new syntax.”

Season 8, from October 2023 to January 2024, had stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicking off, plus Sunny Deol with Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan with Ananya Panday. Other guests included Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and more.

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Star-Studded Legacy

The show has featured A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor over the years. Its mix of gossip, laughs, and hampers has made it a fan favorite. With diverse guests ahead, Season 9 aims to match modern tastes while keeping the charm alive.

This revival news has fans eager for more Bollywood secrets. Stay tuned for updates.