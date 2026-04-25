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HomeEntertainmentOTTKaran Johar Hints At Big Twist As Koffee With Karan Eyes Season 9 Comeback

Karan Johar Hints At Big Twist As Koffee With Karan Eyes Season 9 Comeback

Bollywood fans rejoice: Karan Johar's iconic Koffee with Karan is eyeing a Season 9 comeback on Jio Hotstar by late 2026. Expect shorter, snappier segments and fresh guests like South stars.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karan Johar hints at Koffee with Karan Season 9 premiering by Diwali 2024.
  • Show aims for revamped format with shorter segments and new guest pairings.
  • Season 8 featured stars like Ranveer, Deepika, and the Deol brothers.
  • Fans anticipate more Bollywood secrets and a fresh show syntax.

Bollywood fans are buzzing as Karan Johar teases the return of his iconic chat show, Koffee with Karan. After a break, Season 9 could premiere by the end of 2026 on Jio Hotstar. Expect fresh twists, shorter segments, and new guest pairings to keep things exciting. Will your favorite stars spill the beans again? 

Exciting Comeback Plans

In a recent conversation with The Week, the filmmaker was asked if his popular talk show would be back. Smiling, Johar responded, “This year, Diwali, season 9.”

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Revamping The Format

Karan Johar wants big changes after feedback on past seasons. In a chat with critic Sucharita Tyagi, he called Season 8's rapid-fire “the most boring rapid fire in the history of the show.” He added, “Season 9 will come back with a new syntax.” 

Season 8, from October 2023 to January 2024, had stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicking off, plus Sunny Deol with Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan with Ananya Panday. Other guests included Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and more. 

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Star-Studded Legacy

The show has featured A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor over the years. Its mix of gossip, laughs, and hampers has made it a fan favorite. With diverse guests ahead, Season 9 aims to match modern tastes while keeping the charm alive. 

This revival news has fans eager for more Bollywood secrets. Stay tuned for updates.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Koffee with Karan returning for Season 9?

Yes, Karan Johar has teased the return of Koffee with Karan for Season 9, potentially premiering by the end of 2026.

When can fans expect Koffee with Karan Season 9?

Karan Johar indicated that Season 9 might be back by Diwali of the current year. It is also suggested to premiere by the end of 2026 on Jio Hotstar.

Will the format of Koffee with Karan change in Season 9?

Yes, Karan Johar plans to revamp the format based on feedback. Season 9 will feature a new syntax with fresh twists, shorter segments, and new guest pairings.

What were some of the guest pairings in previous seasons?

Season 8 featured guests like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol with Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan with Ananya Panday. Other guests included Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, and Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Season 9 Koffee With Karan South Stars Jio Hotstar OTT Actors Bollywood Chat Show
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