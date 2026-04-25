Yes, Karan Johar has teased the return of Koffee with Karan for Season 9, potentially premiering by the end of 2026.
Karan Johar Hints At Big Twist As Koffee With Karan Eyes Season 9 Comeback
Bollywood fans rejoice: Karan Johar's iconic Koffee with Karan is eyeing a Season 9 comeback on Jio Hotstar by late 2026. Expect shorter, snappier segments and fresh guests like South stars.
- Karan Johar hints at Koffee with Karan Season 9 premiering by Diwali 2024.
- Show aims for revamped format with shorter segments and new guest pairings.
- Season 8 featured stars like Ranveer, Deepika, and the Deol brothers.
- Fans anticipate more Bollywood secrets and a fresh show syntax.
Bollywood fans are buzzing as Karan Johar teases the return of his iconic chat show, Koffee with Karan. After a break, Season 9 could premiere by the end of 2026 on Jio Hotstar. Expect fresh twists, shorter segments, and new guest pairings to keep things exciting. Will your favorite stars spill the beans again?
Exciting Comeback Plans
Revamping The Format
Karan Johar wants big changes after feedback on past seasons. In a chat with critic Sucharita Tyagi, he called Season 8's rapid-fire “the most boring rapid fire in the history of the show.” He added, “Season 9 will come back with a new syntax.”
Season 8, from October 2023 to January 2024, had stars like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicking off, plus Sunny Deol with Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan with Ananya Panday. Other guests included Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, and more.
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Star-Studded Legacy
The show has featured A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor over the years. Its mix of gossip, laughs, and hampers has made it a fan favorite. With diverse guests ahead, Season 9 aims to match modern tastes while keeping the charm alive.
This revival news has fans eager for more Bollywood secrets. Stay tuned for updates.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Koffee with Karan returning for Season 9?
When can fans expect Koffee with Karan Season 9?
Karan Johar indicated that Season 9 might be back by Diwali of the current year. It is also suggested to premiere by the end of 2026 on Jio Hotstar.
Will the format of Koffee with Karan change in Season 9?
Yes, Karan Johar plans to revamp the format based on feedback. Season 9 will feature a new syntax with fresh twists, shorter segments, and new guest pairings.
What were some of the guest pairings in previous seasons?
Season 8 featured guests like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol with Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan with Ananya Panday. Other guests included Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, and Kajol and Rani Mukerji.