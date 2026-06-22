Sunil Pal Hits Back At Samay Raina After Viral ‘Brush’ Joke On Latent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samay Raina revived a

Sunil Pal responded with a sharp, sarcastic Instagram video.

Their feud originated from criticism of Samay's comedy style.

India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered strongly on Netflix.

Samay Raina and Sunil Pal’s long-running feud has flared up once again, this time during the premiere of India’s Got Latent Season 2. Samay revived his controversial “brush” joke on the show, taking another swipe at Sunil, and the moment quickly grabbed attention online. Sunil wasted no time in responding with a sharp Instagram Reel packed with sarcasm and humour. Their public back-and-forth, which began over criticism of Samay’s comedy style, has now turned into one of the most talked-about clashes in stand-up. Meanwhile, India’s Got Latent Season 2 has opened to a strong response from viewers nationwide this week.

Samay Revives Brush Joke

The latest chapter in the Samay Raina-Sunil Pal rivalry began during the opening episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2. Samay brought back his now-infamous “brush” joke while interacting with a contestant on stage. The moment came after a participant mentioned the toothpaste brand she uses. Spotting the opening, Samay joked that she should gift some toothpaste to Sunil Pal as well. The comment quickly spread online and reignited discussion around their already tense equation.

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Sunil Pal’s Video Response

Sunil Pal responded almost immediately through an Instagram Reel, choosing humour over restraint. In the video, mimicry artist Jay Verma recreated Samay’s mannerisms while Sunil delivered a series of sarcastic jabs. Sunil first mocked Samay’s name in a playful manner before addressing the controversial joke directly. He then turned sharper, questioning how someone who brushes regularly could still speak with so much negativity. The video has since gained traction across social media.

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Where The Feud Began

The friction between Samay and Sunil started last year after Sunil criticised the language and tone used in the first season of India’s Got Latent. Sunil had argued that Samay should learn the craft of cleaner comedy from Kapil Sharma. Samay later hit back in his comeback stand-up special, calling Sunil insecure and frustrated while defending his style of comedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Verma (@jayverma_2025)

Their disagreement became more visible when both appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show last month. During that episode, Sunil repeated his criticism, while Samay responded with the now-viral brush joke.

India’s Got Latent 2 Starts Strong

Away from the controversy, India’s Got Latent Season 2 has opened on a strong note. The show quickly climbed to the top spot on Netflix India soon after release. The premiere episode featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guest judges as they promoted their upcoming film Alpha. Samay has also assured viewers that the show will retain the same raw and unfiltered format that helped build its loyal fan base.

New episodes of the show are expected to arrive every two weeks, keeping audiences engaged as the season progresses. The Samay-Sunil rivalry shows no signs of cooling down. With both comedians continuing to trade jabs in public, this feud remains far from over.