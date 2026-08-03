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English NewsNewsIndiaWho Will Win Datia, Bankipur and Manjalpur? Bypoll Counting Underway

Who Will Win Datia, Bankipur and Manjalpur? Bypoll Counting Underway

The Datia bypoll in Madhya Pradesh has attracted considerable political attention, coming in the backdrop of nationwide student protests over the NEET paper leak and the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 09:29 AM (IST)

Counting of votes is underway for the Assembly by-elections in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, Bihar's Bankipur and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies, with the winners expected to be declared later on Monday. The outcome will determine the new MLAs for all three seats.

The Datia bypoll in Madhya Pradesh has attracted considerable political attention, coming in the backdrop of nationwide student protests over the NEET paper leak and the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The election is also being viewed as an important political test for both the BJP and the Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.

The by-election, held on July 30, recorded a voter turnout of 71.44%. The main contest is between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh. It also marks the first electoral challenge for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal.

In Bihar, counting is taking place at Kala Bhawan in Patna for the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, where the fate of 25 candidates will be decided. Tight security arrangements have been put in place, with electronic voting machines (EVMs) kept under a three-tier security cover.

Meanwhile, votes are also being counted for the Manjalpur Assembly by-election in Gujarat. The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA and former minister Yogesh Patel. Polling on July 30 recorded a voter turnout of 37.5%, with the principal contest between BJP candidate Satish Govindbhai Patel and Congress's Bhikhabhai Rabari.

The bypoll results are expected to provide an early indication of the political mood in the three states while filling vacancies in their respective legislative assemblies.

Before You Go

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
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Bypolls Bankipur Datia Manjalpur
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