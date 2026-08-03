The two-year-old girl died from severe burn injuries after she accidentally fell into a pot of boiling vegetable curry at her home.
Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pot Of Boiling Curry at Home In Maharashtra
Her family first admitted her to a sub-district hospital before she was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (Ghati Hospital) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar due to the seriousness of her condition.
- Two-year-old Rutuja Rajput fell into boiling curry on July 19.
- She sustained severe burns, rushed to multiple district hospitals.
- Despite intensive care, she tragically died from her injuries.
A two-year-old girl died during treatment after suffering severe burn injuries when she accidentally fell into a pot of boiling vegetable curry at her home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, officials said.
The deceased was identified as Rutuja Shravan Rajput, a resident of Muddeshwadgaon village in Gangapur taluka.
The tragic incident occurred on July 19 while the child was playing inside her house. During the course of play, she accidentally fell into a vessel containing boiling vegetable curry, leaving her with critical burn injuries.
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Toddler Rushed To Hospital After Accident
Following the incident, family members immediately rushed Rutuja to a sub-district hospital for emergency treatment.
As her condition remained critical, doctors referred her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (Ghati Hospital) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for specialised care.
Despite receiving intensive medical treatment, the toddler's condition did not improve.
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Girl Dies During Treatment
Doctors made every effort to save the child's life, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Friday.
The incident has left the family grieving, with the toddler's death casting a pall of sorrow over her village.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the toddler's death?
What was the name of the deceased child?
The deceased two-year-old girl was identified as Rutuja Shravan Rajput, a resident of Muddeshwadgaon village.
Where did the incident take place?
The tragic incident occurred at Rutuja's home in Muddeshwadgaon village, in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
Where was the child treated for her injuries?
Rutuja was initially rushed to a sub-district hospital, then transferred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (Ghati Hospital) for specialized care.