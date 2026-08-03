Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pot Of Boiling Curry at Home In Maharashtra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two-year-old Rutuja Rajput fell into boiling curry on July 19.

She sustained severe burns, rushed to multiple district hospitals.

Despite intensive care, she tragically died from her injuries.

A two-year-old girl died during treatment after suffering severe burn injuries when she accidentally fell into a pot of boiling vegetable curry at her home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Rutuja Shravan Rajput, a resident of Muddeshwadgaon village in Gangapur taluka.

The tragic incident occurred on July 19 while the child was playing inside her house. During the course of play, she accidentally fell into a vessel containing boiling vegetable curry, leaving her with critical burn injuries.

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Toddler Rushed To Hospital After Accident

Following the incident, family members immediately rushed Rutuja to a sub-district hospital for emergency treatment.

As her condition remained critical, doctors referred her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (Ghati Hospital) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for specialised care.

Despite receiving intensive medical treatment, the toddler's condition did not improve.

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Girl Dies During Treatment

Doctors made every effort to save the child's life, but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Friday.

The incident has left the family grieving, with the toddler's death casting a pall of sorrow over her village.