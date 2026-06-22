Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 52nd birthday. He was born on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: He Left Home To Chase His Acting Dream, Debuted As Hero At 18
Thalapathy Vijay turned 52 today. On his birthday, take a look at the inspiring journey of the actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and some lesser-known facts about his life.
- Thalapathy Vijay, now Tamil Nadu CM, celebrates 52nd birthday.
- Began as child artist, becoming an acclaimed cinema star.
- Launched party in 2024, now serves as Chief Minister.
Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Celebrated actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay is marking his 52nd birthday today. On this special occasion, here’s a look at some fascinating moments from his life and remarkable journey.
Passion Of Acting To Becoming A Leading Star
One of South Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, Thalapathy Vijay has delivered several blockbuster films throughout his career. Having made a lasting impact on the film industry, he has now shifted his focus entirely to politics. However, his love for acting began at a very young age.
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Born on 22 June 1974 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Vijay is the son of renowned filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar and singer Shobha Chandrasekhar. He started his career as a child artist, appearing in films such as Vetri, Kudumbam, Vasantha Raagam, Sattam Oru Vilaiyaattu and Ithu Engal Neethi.
Interestingly, when Vijay first expressed his desire to become a lead actor, his father was initially reluctant. Upset by the decision, Vijay reportedly left home for a brief period before eventually being found at a cinema theatre in Chennai. The episode reflected his determination to pursue acting at any cost.
At just 18 years old, Vijay made his debut as a lead actor with Naalaiya Theerpu (1992), directed by his father. The film marked the beginning of a career that would span more than three decades and nearly 70 films.
Successful Political Transition
Over the years, Vijay established himself as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars with acclaimed films including Master, Leo, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), Thuppakki, Mersal, Theri, Sarkar, Ghilli and Kadhalukku Mariyadhai.
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In February 2024, he entered politics by launching his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Two years later, the party emerged as the largest force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, securing 108 of the state’s 234 seats. Following the victory, Vijay took office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a new chapter in a career that has already inspired millions.
As he celebrates his 52nd birthday, Vijay’s journey from a young aspiring actor to a cinema icon and now a political leader continues to captivate his fans and supporters across the state.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How old is Thalapathy Vijay?
What political position does Thalapathy Vijay currently hold?
Thalapathy Vijay is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a majority in the state assembly elections.
When did Thalapathy Vijay begin his acting career?
Thalapathy Vijay started his acting career as a child artist. He made his debut as a lead actor at 18 with
Who are Thalapathy Vijay's parents?
Thalapathy Vijay is the son of renowned filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar and singer Shobha Chandrasekhar.
When did Thalapathy Vijay launch his political party?
Thalapathy Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in February 2024. Two years later, TVK emerged as the largest force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.