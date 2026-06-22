Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother, Vijayendranath Tripathi, was seriously injured after being attacked with a sharp object. The incident reportedly occurred following a land dispute in their ancestral village.
Explorer
Pankaj Tripathi Rushes To Patna After Brother Brutally Attacked In Bihar
Pankaj Tripathi rushed to Patna after his elder brother Vijayendranath Tripathi suffered serious injuries in a sharp weapon attack in Bihar’s Gopalganj district.
- Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked over a land dispute.
- Vijayendranath suffered serious injuries, now hospitalized in Patna.
- Pankaj Tripathi reached Patna; police arrested the alleged accused.
- Brother's condition stable; police investigation continues ongoing.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother?
Where did the attack on Vijayendranath Tripathi take place?
The incident took place in Belsand Tiwari Tola village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. He was later shifted to a hospital in Patna for advanced treatment.
What is the current condition of Vijayendranath Tripathi?
Despite suffering multiple injuries, Vijayendranath’s condition is stable. Sources close to the family indicate his injuries are serious but not life-threatening at this stage.
Have authorities made any arrests regarding the attack?
Yes, the police have identified and arrested the accused in connection with the attack. The individual has been taken into custody and sent to judicial custody.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Celebrities
Pankaj Tripathi Rushes To Patna After Brother Brutally Attacked In Bihar
Celebrities
Nora Fatehi Sets Screens On Fire As 'Dhurandhar' Star Rakesh Bedi Dances To 'Ya Baba': WATCH
Celebrities
Anshula Kapoor Met Fiancé Rohan Thakkar On Dating App; He Proposed After Their Late-Night Chats
Celebrities
Prabhas' Viral Phone Wallpaper Fuels Fresh Buzz Around 'Spirit' And 'Kalki 2'
Advertisement
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted: Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s Sunday Darshan, Akshay’s Viral Airport Comeback, And Bandra’s Glam Sunday Outings
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Welcome To The Jungle Promotion: Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty And Others Set Mumbai Abuzz With Star-Studded Appearance
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by