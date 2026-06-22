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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPankaj Tripathi Rushes To Patna After Brother Brutally Attacked In Bihar

Pankaj Tripathi Rushes To Patna After Brother Brutally Attacked In Bihar

Pankaj Tripathi rushed to Patna after his elder brother Vijayendranath Tripathi suffered serious injuries in a sharp weapon attack in Bihar’s Gopalganj district.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother attacked over a land dispute.
  • Vijayendranath suffered serious injuries, now hospitalized in Patna.
  • Pankaj Tripathi reached Patna; police arrested the alleged accused.
  • Brother's condition stable; police investigation continues ongoing.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is currently in Patna after his elder brother, Vijayendranath Tripathi, was seriously injured in an attack in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. The incident reportedly took place in their ancestral village following a land dispute. Vijayendranath sustained multiple injuries after being attacked with a sharp object and was first taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Patna for advanced treatment. Sources close to the family said the actor rushed to be with his brother during this difficult time. Police have identified and arrested the accused, while investigations into the matter are underway further.

Pankaj Tripathi's Brother Attacked

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday in Belsand Tiwari Tola village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. What began as a dispute over land allegedly escalated into violence, leaving Vijayendranath Tripathi with serious injuries after he was attacked with a sharp weapon. After the attack, Vijayendranath was taken to Gopalganj Model Hospital for immediate medical attention. Due to the nature of his injuries, doctors later referred him to a hospital in Patna for further treatment and observation.

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Pankaj Reaches Patna

Sources said Pankaj Tripathi has already reached Patna to be with his family. He is currently focused on his brother’s recovery and is not in a position to address the media. Despite suffering multiple injuries, Vijayendranath’s condition is said to be stable. Sources close to the family indicated that his injuries are serious but not life-threatening at this stage.

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Police Accused arrested

According to Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari, the accused has been identified and taken into custody. He is now being sent to judicial custody as the investigation progresses. Police also confirmed that the family has not filed a formal written complaint so far. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter. The shocking incident has left the Tripathi family shaken. For now, the focus remains on Vijayendranath’s recovery as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

 
 
 
 
 

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother?

Pankaj Tripathi's elder brother, Vijayendranath Tripathi, was seriously injured after being attacked with a sharp object. The incident reportedly occurred following a land dispute in their ancestral village.

Where did the attack on Vijayendranath Tripathi take place?

The incident took place in Belsand Tiwari Tola village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. He was later shifted to a hospital in Patna for advanced treatment.

What is the current condition of Vijayendranath Tripathi?

Despite suffering multiple injuries, Vijayendranath’s condition is stable. Sources close to the family indicate his injuries are serious but not life-threatening at this stage.

Have authorities made any arrests regarding the attack?

Yes, the police have identified and arrested the accused in connection with the attack. The individual has been taken into custody and sent to judicial custody.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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Pankaj Tripathi Gopalganj Police Investigation Vijayendranath Tripathi Bihar Attack Patna Hospital
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