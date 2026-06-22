Pankaj Tripathi Rushes To Patna After Brother Brutally Attacked In Bihar

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is currently in Patna after his elder brother, Vijayendranath Tripathi, was seriously injured in an attack in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. The incident reportedly took place in their ancestral village following a land dispute. Vijayendranath sustained multiple injuries after being attacked with a sharp object and was first taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Patna for advanced treatment. Sources close to the family said the actor rushed to be with his brother during this difficult time. Police have identified and arrested the accused, while investigations into the matter are underway further.

Pankaj Tripathi's Brother Attacked

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday in Belsand Tiwari Tola village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. What began as a dispute over land allegedly escalated into violence, leaving Vijayendranath Tripathi with serious injuries after he was attacked with a sharp weapon. After the attack, Vijayendranath was taken to Gopalganj Model Hospital for immediate medical attention. Due to the nature of his injuries, doctors later referred him to a hospital in Patna for further treatment and observation.

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Pankaj Reaches Patna

Sources said Pankaj Tripathi has already reached Patna to be with his family. He is currently focused on his brother’s recovery and is not in a position to address the media. Despite suffering multiple injuries, Vijayendranath’s condition is said to be stable. Sources close to the family indicated that his injuries are serious but not life-threatening at this stage.

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Police Accused arrested

According to Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari, the accused has been identified and taken into custody. He is now being sent to judicial custody as the investigation progresses. Police also confirmed that the family has not filed a formal written complaint so far. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter. The shocking incident has left the Tripathi family shaken. For now, the focus remains on Vijayendranath’s recovery as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.