Rain Alert For Noida As Monsoon Set To Intensify In Uttar Pradesh; Check Forecast

After several days of intermittent drizzle and cloudy weather, the monsoon is set to regain strength across Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall in around 50 districts, including Lucknow, Noida and Ghaziabad, on Sunday (August 3), while issuing a heavy rainfall warning for 21 districts.

According to the IMD, weather conditions across the state are expected to change from Sunday, with rainfall activity likely to intensify in both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Several areas may witness thunderstorms, lightning and very heavy rainfall, while isolated places could receive extremely heavy showers.

Monsoon Regains Strength

The IMD said the monsoon trough is gradually shifting towards Uttar Pradesh after the weakening of a low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan. As a result, monsoon activity is expected to become more active across the state.

Rainfall is likely to increase further from August 4, with widespread showers expected across most parts of both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The wet spell is forecast to continue until August 7, after which rainfall intensity is likely to reduce from August 8 onwards.

Heavy Rainfall Alert For 21 Districts

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Gonda, Shravasti, Barabanki, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Moradabad, Rampur, Badaun and Bareilly, among other districts.

Thunderstorms and rainfall are also likely at several places in Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Lucknow, Kanpur, Raebareli, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur and Ballia.

Meanwhile, Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Varanasi are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations. The remaining districts may witness light showers, with no significant weather warning issued for those areas.