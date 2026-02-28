Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSuniel Shetty Refuses To Watch Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 Until It Hits Rs 500 Crore

Suniel Shetty Refuses To Watch Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 Until It Hits Rs 500 Crore

Suniel Shetty reveals why he hasn’t watched Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 yet, despite its strong box office performance. The actor says he’ll wait until the film crosses Rs 500 crore.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Even as Border 2 continues its strong run at the box office, Suniel Shetty has stayed away from the theatre for a very personal reason. The veteran actor has chosen not to watch his son Ahan Shetty’s latest film, at least not yet. His reason? A promise he made to himself.

The film, which released in cinemas on January 23, has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide and features Ahan Shetty in a pivotal role. Yet, for Suniel, the milestone he’s waiting for is even bigger.

ALSO READ: Ideas of India 2026: Suniel Shetty Says He Rejected Border Before Mother-In-Law Convinced Him

The Rs 500 Crore Promise

Speaking at ABP Network's Ideas of India Sumit 2026, Suniel opened up about the vow that’s kept him from watching the film so far.

He said, “Maine mann mein film dekhne se bahut pehle soch liya tha ki yaar deshbhakti ki film hein Rs 500 crore toh honi chahiye. Aur woh maine thaan li thi ki main dekhunga 500 ke baad. I think uske paas pohoncha hi hai. Rs 489 crore hua hai, Rs 10-11 crore I think pita ke pyaar ke chakkar mein uparwala de hi dega. Just socha tha, ek emotion tha. I stuck to that. Maine dekhi nahi hai film.”

For Suniel, the decision wasn’t strategic, it was emotional. He believed a patriotic film deserved to achieve a massive benchmark. Once he made that internal commitment, he chose to stand by it.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 327 crore net in India and Rs 447 crore gross worldwide after five weeks in theatres.

Standing Outside The Theatre

Despite resisting the urge to watch it, Suniel admitted that it hasn’t been easy. The actor revealed that he had often thought about buying a ticket and walking in. At one point, he even stood outside a cinema hall, listening to Ahan’s dialogues from inside, trying to gauge how they sounded on the big screen.

But each time, he reminded himself of the promise, and walked away.

About Border 2

Backed by T-Series and J P Films, Border 2 has been directed by Anurag Singh. The film serves as a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. Like its predecessor, it is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the Battle of Longewala.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana alongside Ahan Shetty.

With the Rs 500 crore mark now within reach, it remains to be seen when Suniel Shetty will finally take his seat inside the theatre, not as a star, but as a proud father.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why hasn't Suniel Shetty watched his son Ahan's latest film, Border 2?

Suniel Shetty made a promise to himself that he would only watch the film after it crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide, a benchmark he felt a patriotic film deserved.

How close is Border 2 to reaching Suniel Shetty's Rs 500 crore goal?

The film has already crossed Rs 447 crore gross worldwide. Suniel believes the remaining amount will be achieved soon, which he feels is a father's love adding to the box office.

Has Suniel Shetty been tempted to watch Border 2 despite his promise?

Yes, Suniel admitted it hasn't been easy and he's been tempted to buy a ticket and watch it. He even stood outside a cinema hall once.

What is Border 2 about?

Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic, set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the Battle of Longewala.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
