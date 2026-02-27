Ideas of India 2026: Suniel Shetty Says He Rejected Border Before Mother-In-Law Convinced Him

Ideas of India 2026: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty graced ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2026 and spoke during a session titled “The Unbreakable Star - Resilience, Power, Passion”, which will be moderated by Chitra Tripathi. He opened his session by applauding singer Armaan Malik, who had taken the stage just before him.

“I said no to Border because I heard that JP Dutta is a very strict director,” revealed Suniel Shetty, adding that his mother-in-law later convinced him to do the film.

About Ideas of India 2026

ABP Network Ideas of India returns as a two-day gathering that brings together leading figures from cinema, arts, and public life. The opening day will feature celebrated names from the film industry, such as Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, who will share their insights across engaging sessions.

On Day 2, the spotlight shifts to Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay, Christo Tomy, Adnan Sami, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Anil Kapoor. Alongside film personalities, the summit convenes policymakers, corporate leaders and more. The central theme focuses on assessing India’s achievements so far while envisioning the country’s roadmap to 2047, when it completes 100 years of independence.

Suniel Shetty’s Upcoming Projects

Suniel Shetty recently made a cameo appearance in Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and has a busy slate ahead. The actor will next be seen in the comedy franchise films Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3, both of which are among the most anticipated releases.

Shetty is also mentoring entrepreneurs on Bharat Ke Super Founders, which streams on Prime Video. The high-intensity business reality show showcases some of India’s most ambitious entrepreneurs presenting their ventures to secure genuine, pre-approved funding opportunities, with a total investment pool of ₹100 crore allocated for the season.