Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeIdeas of India 2026Ideas of India 2026: Suniel Shetty Says He Rejected Border Before Mother-In-Law Convinced Him

Ideas of India 2026: Suniel Shetty Says He Rejected Border Before Mother-In-Law Convinced Him

Ideas of India 2026: Suniel Shetty opened up about why he initially rejected JP Dutta's Border and revealed that his mother-in-law later convinced him to do the film.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 03:28 PM (IST)

Ideas of India 2026: Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty graced ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2026 and spoke during a session titled “The Unbreakable Star - Resilience, Power, Passion”, which will be moderated by Chitra Tripathi. He opened his session by applauding singer Armaan Malik, who had taken the stage just before him.

“I said no to Border because I heard that JP Dutta is a very strict director,” revealed Suniel Shetty, adding that his mother-in-law later convinced him to do the film.

About Ideas of India 2026

ABP Network Ideas of India returns as a two-day gathering that brings together leading figures from cinema, arts, and public life. The opening day will feature celebrated names from the film industry, such as Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, who will share their insights across engaging sessions.

On Day 2, the spotlight shifts to Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay, Christo Tomy, Adnan Sami, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Anil Kapoor. Alongside film personalities, the summit convenes policymakers, corporate leaders and more. The central theme focuses on assessing India’s achievements so far while envisioning the country’s roadmap to 2047, when it completes 100 years of independence.

Suniel Shetty’s Upcoming Projects

Suniel Shetty recently made a cameo appearance in Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and has a busy slate ahead. The actor will next be seen in the comedy franchise films Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3, both of which are among the most anticipated releases.

Shetty is also mentoring entrepreneurs on Bharat Ke Super Founders, which streams on Prime Video. The high-intensity business reality show showcases some of India’s most ambitious entrepreneurs presenting their ventures to secure genuine, pre-approved funding opportunities, with a total investment pool of ₹100 crore allocated for the season.

Related Video

Ideas of India Summit 2026: Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Says Politics Has Transformed Under PM Modi at Ideas of India Summit

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India Suneil Shetty Ideas Of India 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India 2026: Suniel Shetty Says He Rejected Border Before Mother-In-Law Convinced Him
Suniel Shetty Says He Rejected Border Before Mother-In-Law Convinced Him
Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India 2026: Armaan Malik Sings Besabriyaan, Bol Do Na Zara At The Event, Says Sonu Nigam Inspired Him
Armaan Malik Sings Besabriyaan, Bol Do Na Zara At The Event, Says Sonu Nigam Inspired Him
Ideas of India 2026
'Wars Are Not In India's Interest': ABP Network Chief Editor Atideb Sarkar Flags Off Ideas Of India 2026 | Full Speech
'Wars Are Not In India's Interest': ABP Network Chief Editor Atideb Sarkar Flags Off Ideas Of India 2026 | Full Speech
Ideas of India 2026
Ideas Of India Summit 2026: 'DOUBT Leads To Collapse', Gauranga Das Explains Why The Gita Is The Ultimate Manual For Resilience
Ideas Of India Summit 2026: 'DOUBT Leads To Collapse', Gauranga Das Explains Why The Gita Is The Ultimate Manual For Resilience
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas of India Summit 2026: Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Says Politics Has Transformed Under PM Modi at Ideas of India Summit
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, Case Dismissed Before Trial; CBI Officers to Face Probe
Political Alert: Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted; CBI Faces Departmental Probe, ED Case Looms
Breaking News: Congress Reacts as Kejriwal & Sisodia Acquitted, CBI Faces Departmental Inquiry
Breaking News: CBI Case Collapse – Kejriwal, Sisodia & 23 Others Acquitted by Rouse Avenue Court
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget