Subedaar Review: Anil Kapoor Proves Age Is Just A Number, Powerhouse Performance Lifts A Weak Story

An action drama led by a 69-year-old star might sound unusual in an industry obsessed with youth. But Subedaar, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, turns that assumption on its head. The film’s biggest strength lies in its leading man, Anil Kapoor, who delivers a performance that carries the film even when its narrative begins to falter.

The film attempts to blend emotional drama with gritty action, and while the script does not always hold up, the actors make sure the film remains engaging.

Story: A Retired Soldier Drawn Into Conflict

At the heart of the film is the story of Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to rebuild his life after leaving the army. His wife has passed away, and his relationship with his young daughter remains strained.

In search of work, Arjun approaches a local mafia figure for employment. What initially appears to be a simple arrangement gradually spirals into a tense confrontation between the former Subedaar and the criminal world he gets entangled with.

The narrative builds toward a powerful clash between the two sides, forming the core of the film’s drama. While the premise promises intensity, much of the story is fairly predictable and its trajectory becomes clear even from the trailer.

Performances: Anil Kapoor Leads From The Front

Despite its storytelling limitations, Subedaar stands tall because of its performances. Anil Kapoor brings remarkable energy and emotional depth to the role. His action sequences, anger, and emotional moments demonstrate that a veteran actor can still command the screen with authority.

Opposite him, Aditya Rawal delivers one of his strongest performances yet. Playing the antagonist, he brings menace and unpredictability to the role, creating a villain whose presence amplifies the hero’s impact. The intensity of his performance ensures the conflict between the two characters feels compelling.

Faisal Malik, widely known for his role in Panchayat, appears as Softy, a mafia character who remains calm for most of the film but erupts with surprising intensity when pushed. Saurabh Shukla once again delivers a solid supporting performance, while Mona Singh brings strength to her character.

Radhika Madan also leaves an impression with a confident portrayal of a young woman who refuses to be intimidated by harassment in college. Khushbu Sundar appears briefly but makes her presence felt.

Writing And Direction: Strong Setting, Weak Script

The writing by Suresh Triveni and Prajjwal Chandrashekhar does not fully capitalise on the film’s potential. Several questions raised during the narrative remain unanswered, and the screenplay could have benefited from more dramatic depth.

However, the direction manages to create an authentic atmosphere. The film captures the feel of Madhya Pradesh effectively, relying on real locations rather than heavy visual effects, which adds a raw texture to the storytelling.

Verdict

Subedaar may not have the strongest script, but the performances make it worth watching. Anil Kapoor’s commanding presence, supported by a strong ensemble cast, elevates the film beyond its narrative shortcomings.