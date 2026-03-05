Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As excitement builds around Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the makers have addressed a major update surrounding the film’s music team. The production house recently released an official statement clarifying why composer Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad) will no longer be creating the film’s background score, a development that had sparked curiosity among fans.

While DSP was initially brought on board to handle both the songs and the background score, a shift in timelines ultimately led to a change in plans.

Why DSP Is No Longer Composing The Background Score

According to the makers, DSP successfully delivered the film’s music album, with tracks like ‘Dekhlenge Saala’ and ‘Aura of Ustaad’ already gaining strong traction and resonating with audiences. However, the situation changed during the background score phase of the project.

The production reportedly faced delays in finalising and sending the film reels required for the scoring process. Because of this delay, the timeline originally planned for DSP could not be maintained. Despite attempts to adjust schedules, the composer was unable to fit the background score into his commitments.

The makers emphasised that the decision was purely logistical and was reached with mutual understanding.

Thaman Steps In For The Film’s Background Score

In their official clarification, Mythri Movie Makers confirmed that composer Thaman has now joined the project to handle the background score.

The statement read, "DSP's songs will make you dance, while Thaman will handle the background score."

This combination brings together two celebrated composers, each contributing their strengths to the film. While DSP’s tracks already form a key part of the movie’s musical identity, Thaman will now shape the film’s dramatic soundscape through the background score.

What This Means For ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

For fans of Pawan Kalyan and DSP, the update may come as a surprise, but it also highlights the professional approach taken by the team. With DSP’s music already setting the tone and Thaman stepping in to complete the background score, the film continues to move forward without disruption.

With its worldwide theatrical release now set for March 19, 2026, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is steadily building anticipation. If the early musical response is any indication, the film’s soundtrack and score are both poised to leave a strong impression on audiences.