Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The wait is finally over. SS Rajamouli, the director behind Baahubali and RRR, has broken the Internet with his genius marketing for his next magnum opus, Varanasi. The posters of the film have been put up across Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Many have taken pictures of the posters of the film and shared them on social media. If hoardings going viral on the Internet are to be believed, the film is likely to release in April 2027.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post stating that the big-budget film by SS Rajamouli is expected to release worldwide on April 7 next year. He noted that rumours about the release date are gaining momentum, especially because multiple hoardings across Varanasi prominently display the date “7 April 2027”.

“SS Rajamouli's much-awaited biggie ‘Varanasi’ to release on April 7, 2027?” Adarsh wrote on X (formerly Twitter), before adding, “There’s tremendous speculation that master storyteller SSRajamouli's much-awaited biggie Varanasi is gearing up for a worldwide release on [Wednesday] 7 April 2027.”

According to him, an official announcement regarding the release date is expected by tonight, as hoardings have taken over the entire city.

He speculated reasons behind SS Rajamouli choosing the said date, stating that April 7, 2027, falls on a Wednesday, which also coincides with Ugadi/Gudi Padwa. Additionally, the following dates, April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti) and April 15 (Ram Navami), are major holidays, potentially giving the film an extended festive box office window.

#BreakingNews... SS RAJAMOULI'S MUCH-AWAITED BIGGIE 'VARANASI' TO RELEASE ON 7 APRIL 2027?... There's tremendous speculation that master storyteller #SSRajamouli's much-awaited biggie #Varanasi is gearing up for a worldwide release on [Wednesday] 7 April 2027.



Hoardings have… pic.twitter.com/ZW232tPXIH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2026

The makers have also revealed key details about the film’s star cast and their characters. In Varanasi, Mahesh Babu plays the lead role of Rudra and is seen in the poster seated on Nandi while holding a trident, highlighting his powerful avatar. Priyanka Chopra, who returns to Indian cinema after several years, will be seen as Mandakini, with her poster showing her in a saree holding a gun. Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the role of Kumbha. With the first look already creating strong buzz and a possible release date in sight, Varanasi continues to build anticipation among fans across the country.