Vijay And Trisha Krishnan Attend Chennai Wedding Together Amid Divorce And Affair Buzz

Actor-politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan created a buzz online after they were seen attending a wedding reception together in Chennai on Thursday. The event was hosted by producer Kalpathi S Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh for their son, drawing several well-known personalities from the Tamil film industry.

However, it was Vijay and Trisha arriving at the venue together that quickly became the biggest talking point. Their appearance marked their first public outing together since reports surfaced about Vijay’s wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam filing for divorce in December 2025.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media showed the two actors entering the event, greeting guests and later walking to the stage to congratulate the newlyweds.

Wedding Appearance Fuels Online Conversations

Against the backdrop of the ongoing divorce proceedings and years of speculation surrounding their friendship, Vijay and Trisha’s joint appearance at the AGS family wedding quickly set social media buzzing.

Some online users reacted strongly to the viral clips. One comment read, “Until now I thought they were just rumours… but now it might be official.” Another wrote, “Hard launch like Keneesha and Jayam Ravi. Okay, now that it’s out in the open, congratulations to Vijay. However, hope he agrees to a mutual divorce and settles the wife and children before moving on. They deserve closure.”

A third reaction stated, “They aren't even hiding anymore !!”

Despite the growing chatter online, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours or commented on the divorce case so far.

For now, their appearance at the Chennai reception has only intensified curiosity about the situation, placing their long-standing professional association back under the public lens.

Vijay’s Divorce Petition Sparks Fresh Attention

The sighting comes at a time when Vijay’s personal life is under intense public scrutiny. Sankgeetha has filed a divorce petition in the family court in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu, and the case is expected to be heard on April 20.

In the legal filing, Sankgeetha accused the actor of having an extramarital relationship with an actress and alleged that she experienced “persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion.”

She also stated that she may include the actress as a second respondent in the case if necessary. Along with seeking dissolution of the marriage, Sankgeetha has asked for the right to reside in the matrimonial home and permanent alimony.

A section of the petition reads, "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sankgeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust."

The document further states, "Since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn, treating his wife with verbal disdain and subjecting her to constructive desertion, forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home. Vijay continued to travel abroad and attend public events, with the said actress."

Another portion of the petition adds, "The actress regularly posted photographs of these outings on social media. Vijay neither denied nor objected to the posts, thereby tacitly endorsing them."

A Marriage That Began With A Fan Story

Vijay and Sankgeetha’s relationship dates back to the late 1990s. Sankgeetha, originally from Sri Lanka and raised in Britain, was initially a fan of the actor before the two eventually met.

The couple registered their marriage in the UK in 1998, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai on August 25, 1999. Vijay, a Christian, and Sankgeetha, a Hindu, celebrated their union with a ceremonial wedding attended by family and close friends.

They welcomed their son Jason Sanjay in August 2000, and their daughter Divya Saasha was born in 2005. Despite being married to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, Sankgeetha largely remained away from the public spotlight.

Marriage Rumours Had Surfaced Earlier

Speculation about trouble in their marriage first began circulating in 2023 when Sankgeetha was absent from several important public events. One of the most talked-about absences was the launch event of Vijay’s film Varisu.

At the time, reports suggested she was in the United States with their children, which briefly put the rumours to rest.

However, her continued absence from major appearances in 2025, including key political events linked to Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), reignited discussions about a possible rift.

Vijay And Trisha’s Long Professional History

Meanwhile, Vijay and Trisha share a long association in Tamil cinema. The two first appeared together in Ghilli, which went on to become one of Kollywood’s biggest commercial hits.

They later collaborated in several films, including Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. After a gap of nearly 15 years, they reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Their on-screen pairing has been widely popular among audiences, with films like Ghilli and Leo achieving massive success at the box office.