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HomeSportsIPLRR vs CSK IPL 2026: Will Rain Disrupt Big Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Will Rain Disrupt Big Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast

RR vs CSK IPL 2026 clash faces possible rain threat in Guwahati, with weather forecasts suggesting at potential interruptions during the match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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RR vs CSK IPL 2026: The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has sparked excitement among fans, but weather conditions in Guwahati could play a crucial role in how the contest unfolds. With both teams set to meet at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for the second consecutive season, attention has now shifted to the skies as rain looms as a possible disruptor. While the fixture promises a thrilling contest between two strong sides, the uncertainty surrounding the weather has added an extra layer of intrigue. Even a brief interruption could influence momentum and strategies, making conditions a key factor to watch.

Rain Possibility In Guwahati Ahead Of IPL Clash

According to the weather forecast from AccuWeather, there is a 25% chance of rainfall in the evening hours in Guwahati. This coincides with the scheduled match time, raising concerns about potential interruptions.

Although the probability is not particularly high, it is significant enough to keep teams and fans cautious. In T20 cricket, even short rain breaks can alter match dynamics, especially if overs are reduced or conditions become challenging for players.

RR vs CSK Match Timing & Possible Delays

The IPL 2026 clash between RR and CSK is slated to begin at 7:30 PM IST. However, any rain activity around that time could delay the toss or the start of play.

Both teams will be hoping for clear skies, as a full match allows them to execute their plans effectively. A delayed start, on the other hand, could force adjustments in team combinations and strategies, particularly in terms of bowling rotations and batting approaches.

What If Rain Washes Out the Match?

If weather conditions worsen and prevent the match from reaching a result, both teams will share the points. In such a scenario, each side will be awarded one point.

This outcome could have implications later in the tournament, especially in a tightly contested league stage where every point matters in the race for playoffs qualification.

Despite the looming rain threat, anticipation remains high for this clash. With both sides eager to gain early momentum in IPL 2026, even the possibility of disruption adds to the drama.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the chance of rain during the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match in Guwahati?

There is a 25% chance of rainfall in Guwahati during the evening hours, coinciding with the scheduled match time. While not high, it's significant enough to warrant caution.

What time is the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match scheduled to start?

The IPL 2026 clash between RR and CSK is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Any rain activity could potentially delay the toss or the start of play.

What happens if the RR vs CSK match is washed out due to rain?

If the match cannot be completed due to weather, both teams will share the points, with each side receiving one point. This could impact playoff race standings.

Where will the RR vs CSK IPL 2026 match be held?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2026 encounter will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK RR IPL RR Vs CSK IPL 2026
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