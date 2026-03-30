TVK chief Vijay has disclosed extensive personal wealth in his election affidavit filed with the Election Commission while contesting from the Perambur assembly constituency. The filing shows a detailed breakdown of his movable and immovable assets, along with those held by his wife Sangeeta. The declaration highlights significant holdings across bank deposits, jewellery and luxury vehicles, offering a comprehensive look at the actor-turned-politician’s financial position as he enters the electoral fray.

Asset Breakdown

According to the affidavit, Vijay’s movable assets are valued at over Rs 404 crore, while his immovable assets stand at more than Rs 115 crore. His wife Sangeeta holds movable assets worth over Rs 15 crore and immovable assets of around Rs 2.5 crore.

Combined, the total declared assets of the couple amount to approximately Rs 537 crore. A major portion of Vijay’s wealth is held in bank deposits, including substantial savings in Indian Overseas Bank and Axis Bank accounts.

Jewellery And Investments

The affidavit also details significant holdings in gold, silver and diamonds. Together, Vijay and his wife reportedly own around 500 sovereigns of gold jewellery. Vijay himself holds over 800 grams of gold, along with silver items worth about Rs 15 lakh.

Sangeeta’s assets include more than 3 kg of gold jewellery and diamonds valued at around Rs 1 crore. She also holds silver assets weighing approximately 2 kg.

Cash And Vehicles

Vijay has declared Rs 2 lakh in cash on hand. The affidavit also lists a range of vehicles owned by him, including multiple luxury cars such as BMW models, a Toyota Lexus and a Toyota Vellfire, along with a Maruti Swift and a TVS XL Super.

The filing further notes that Vijay has paid income tax on assets worth Rs 184 crore, underscoring the scale of his financial disclosures.

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