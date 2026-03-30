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HomeNewsWorldTrump Issues Fresh Threat, Vows Devastating Strikes On Iran If Strait Of Hormuz Not Reopened

Trump Issues Fresh Threat, Vows Devastating Strikes On Iran If Strait Of Hormuz Not Reopened

Trump warns of devastating strikes on Iran if talks fail and Hormuz remains closed, signalling possible escalation amid rising regional tensions

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning, saying Washington is in serious discussions with what it described as a “new and more reasonable” leadership in Iran to end its military operations. He claimed that significant progress has already been made towards a possible agreement. However, he cautioned that if a deal is not reached soon, or if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, the United States could escalate its response, including targeting key Iranian infrastructure in what would mark a major intensification of the conflict.

Trump Issues Fresh Threat, Vows Devastating Strikes On Iran If Strait Of Hormuz Not Reopened

Talks Paired With Pressure

Trump said negotiations were ongoing and suggested an agreement was likely, though not certain. He indicated that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would be a crucial step towards easing tensions and restoring stability in the region.

At the same time, his statement carried a clear warning. The US could strike Iran’s electric power plants, oil wells and strategic locations such as Kharg Island if conditions are not met. He noted that these targets have so far not been deliberately attacked, implying restraint up to this point.

Warning Of Retaliation

The US President framed the threat as a response to past attacks on American personnel. He accused Iran of responsibility for the deaths of US soldiers and others over several decades, describing it as a prolonged period of hostility.

Trump said any future action would be taken as retaliation if negotiations fail or if key demands are ignored. His remarks highlight a dual approach-continuing diplomatic engagement while maintaining the option of military escalation.

The statement underscores the fragile situation in the region, where talks are progressing but tensions remain high. Much will depend on whether negotiations succeed and whether critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz are reopened in the coming days.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 05:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Breaking News Energy Crisis ABP Live TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War
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