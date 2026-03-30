Tamil Nadu Election: CM MK Stalin, TVK's Vijay File Nomination As Poll Battle Intensifies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and TVK's actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday filed their nominations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

After filing his his nomination as DMK candidate from Kolathur constituency, CM Stalin also conducted a roadshow in Chennai.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin conducts a roadshow after filing his nomination as DMK candidate from Kolathur constituency. pic.twitter.com/WP4ITS4HD4 — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Vijay is contesting the elections from Perambur, which is considered a stronghold of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Tiruchirappalli (East) in central Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Chennai: TVK chief Vijay files his nomination. He is contesting the State Assembly elections from Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. pic.twitter.com/wLA1aXHrtt — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2026

Vijay on Sunday unveiled candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the April 23 elections, marking a significant milestone as he prepares for his party whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK is making its electoral debut.

“It will be C Joseph Vijay from these two seats,” he declared amid loud cheers at a meeting of party functionaries held at a five-star hotel in the city.

‘People’s Alliance’ vs ‘Stalin-led Bloc’

Vijay also introduced candidates for the remaining 232 constituencies, including several members of his core team.

Positioning the electoral contest as a direct fight, he said it was between his “people’s alliance TVK” and the alliance led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, which he described as a “patch-up”.

“I have selected candidates who will stand with the people,” he said.

“They are not mere ‘vetpalargal’ (candidates), but ‘makkal kappalargal’ (people’s protectors),” Vijay added, urging voters to extend wholehearted support.

He also appealed to Gen Z voters to back the party’s ‘whistle’ symbol and mobilise family support, calling the polls a “generational electoral battle.”