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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election: CM MK Stalin, TVK's Vijay File Nomination As Poll Battle Intensifies

Tamil Nadu Election: CM MK Stalin, TVK's Vijay File Nomination As Poll Battle Intensifies

Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin (DMK) and actor Vijay (TVK) filed nominations for the upcoming Assembly election. Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, while Vijay is running in Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East).

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and TVK's actor-turned-politician Vijay on Monday filed their nominations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

After filing his his nomination as DMK candidate from Kolathur constituency, CM Stalin also conducted a roadshow in Chennai. 

Meanwhile, Vijay is contesting the elections from Perambur, which is considered a stronghold of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Tiruchirappalli (East) in central Tamil Nadu.

Vijay on Sunday unveiled candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu for the April 23 elections, marking a significant milestone as he prepares for his party whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK is making its electoral debut.

“It will be C Joseph Vijay from these two seats,” he declared amid loud cheers at a meeting of party functionaries held at a five-star hotel in the city.

‘People’s Alliance’ vs ‘Stalin-led Bloc’

Vijay also introduced candidates for the remaining 232 constituencies, including several members of his core team.

Positioning the electoral contest as a direct fight, he said it was between his “people’s alliance TVK” and the alliance led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, which he described as a “patch-up”.

“I have selected candidates who will stand with the people,” he said.

“They are not mere ‘vetpalargal’ (candidates), but ‘makkal kappalargal’ (people’s protectors),” Vijay added, urging voters to extend wholehearted support.

He also appealed to Gen Z voters to back the party’s ‘whistle’ symbol and mobilise family support, calling the polls a “generational electoral battle.”

 

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election MK Stalin Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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