Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Priyanka Chopra is preparing for another major moment on the global awards stage. After turning heads on the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this year, the actor has now been confirmed as one of the presenters at the 98th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 15, 2026.

Reacting to the announcement, Priyanka shared the update with fans on social media and captioned it, "The 2026 Academy Awards."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Her appearance at the Oscars adds to a growing list of international award shows where she has taken on presenter duties, reinforcing her presence across both Bollywood and Hollywood.

ALSO READ: ‘UK Rider 07 Is Doing Nautanki!’ Maxtern Reacts To YouTuber Anurag Dobhal’s Suicide Attempt Claim

‘Iron Man’ Reunion Expected On The Oscars Stage

The upcoming ceremony could also spark nostalgia for Marvel fans. Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, known for their iconic on-screen pairing in the Iron Man films, are also among the presenters this year.

While there has been speculation about whether the two actors will reunite on screen in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, their appearance at the Oscars could deliver a memorable moment for audiences. The Academy’s executive producers confirmed the latest group of presenters on Thursday, which also includes Anne Hathaway, Will Arnett, and Paul Mescal.

More Big Stars Joining The Presenter Line-Up

The newly announced presenters will join a previously revealed list featuring last year’s major acting winners. These include Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldaña, continuing the Academy’s tradition of inviting past winners to hand out trophies in the acting categories.

Several other prominent names have also been confirmed as presenters in recent weeks, including Chris Evans, Javier Bardem, Maya Rudolph, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, and Kumail Nanjiani. The Academy has indicated that more presenters will be revealed before the ceremony.

The 98th Oscars will be hosted by Conan O'Brien, with the event airing live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. Eastern / 4 p.m. Pacific.

‘Sinners’ Breaks Records With Massive Oscar Nominations

This year’s awards race is already making headlines. The film Sinners has become the most-nominated movie in the history of the Academy Awards, earning 16 nominations and surpassing the previous record held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, which each received 14.

The Best Actress category includes Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Emma Stone (Bugonia), and Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue).

Meanwhile, Best Actor nominees are Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

In the supporting categories, the nominees include Jacob Elordi, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Stellan Skarsgard, and Delroy Lindo for supporting actor, while Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Teyana Taylor are competing for supporting actress.

Live Performances Set For Oscars Night

Music will also play a major role during the ceremony. The show will feature live performances of two Best Original Song nominees, “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters and “I Lied to You” from Sinners.

With global stars presenting awards, record-breaking nominations, and major performances lined up, the Oscars 2026 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about nights in film.