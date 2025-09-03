Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentWho Is Kalyani Priyadarshan? Meet India’s First Female Superhero In Lokah Chapter 1

Who Is Kalyani Priyadarshan? Meet India’s First Female Superhero In Lokah Chapter 1

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, produced by Dulquer Salmaan, is making waves as a landmark in Malayalam cinema.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, produced by Dulquer Salmaan, is making waves as a landmark in Malayalam cinema.

Kalyani Priyadarshan stars as India’s first female superhero, earning critical acclaim for her performance.

The film released on 28 August, just ahead of Onam, and has garnered positive audience response.
Social media is abuzz with praise for Kalyani’s portrayal of Chandra, often compared to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.
Kalyani humbly responded to comparisons, saying, “That is high praise, sir… so much hard work and passion went into it, and to now see audiences respond so warmly is truly gratifying.”
Made on a modest budget of ₹35 crore, the Telugu version is titled Kotha Lokah.
The film achieved an impressive ₹50 crore over its opening weekend and continues to hold momentum.
India’s net box office collection currently stands at ₹38.95 crore, according to Sacnilk, showing steady weekday earnings.
The storyline revolves around Chandra returning to Bengaluru after two decades in Sweden, with two local boys gradually uncovering her hidden past.
Buoyed by the film’s success, producer Dulquer Salmaan has already begun work on Lokah Part 2. (All Images: Instagram/kalyanipriyadarshan)
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Embed widget