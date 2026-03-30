Retired Brigadier Shot Dead During Morning Walk Amid Road Rage In Dehradun

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A minor overtaking dispute turned deadly in Dehradun’s Rajpur police station area on Monday morning, after an argument between two car drivers escalated into firing, killing a retired brigadier out on a morning walk. According to police, the control room received information about gunfire in Johri village around 6:50 am. Rajpur police, along with senior officers including the SSP and SP City, rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that the incident began near Malsi on Mussoorie Road, where occupants of a Delhi-registered Fortuner and a Scorpio N got into an argument over overtaking. As the dispute intensified, those in the Scorpio allegedly chased the Fortuner and opened fire at its tyres in an attempt to stop it.

How Did The Incident Take Place

During the firing, Brigadier (Retd) VK Joshi, who was passing by on a morning walk, was hit by a bullet. He collapsed on the spot with serious injuries. Panic spread among bystanders, and he was rushed to a hospital, where he later died during treatment.

Meanwhile, the Fortuner lost control and crashed into a tree near a government primary school in Johri village. The attackers allegedly assaulted the occupants of the vehicle and damaged the car. Two people travelling in the Fortuner were injured and later admitted to a hospital.

After the incident, the accused fled the scene in the Scorpio. Police have set up checkpoints across the district and are conducting intensive vehicle checks. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to identify the suspects.

Senior Superintendent of Police visited the hospital to gather details from the injured and eyewitnesses. Police said the accused would be arrested soon and strict action would be taken.

The incident highlights growing road rage and how minor disputes can spiral into fatal violence. Police are continuing their investigation.