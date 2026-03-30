Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin Resign As Bihar Legislatives; Suspense Over CM Post Continues

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Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation as a member of the legislative council (MLC) on Monday. Sources said that he submitted his resignation to Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh around 10:00 a.m. Kumar is expected to step down as Chief Minister after April 13.

Nitish Kumar's resignation comes after he won the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16. According to the rules, Kumar was required to resign from the state legislature within 14 days of his election to Parliament. A formal announcement of CM Nitish Kumar's resignation will be made shortly.

Meanwhile, BJP national president and newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Nitin Nabin also announced his resignation as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, stepping down from the Bankipur constituency.

In a post on social media, Nabin confirmed his decision and expressed gratitude to the people and party workers who supported him during his tenure. He reiterated his commitment to the development of both his constituency and the state, despite stepping down from the Assembly seat.

“Today, I am resigning from my position as the elected member representing the Bankipur constituency in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Through the new role entrusted to me by the party, I shall remain ever-ready and committed to the development of my constituency and the state of Bihar. The unbreakable bond I share with my party workers and the people of Bihar will endure forever, continuing to provide me with renewed energy, inspiration, and guidance," Nabin wrote on X.

He also underscored his alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving a “Developed India” and “Developed Bihar” by 2047, signalling continuity in his political priorities.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I shall remain ceaselessly dedicated to realizing the vision of a 'Developed India' and a 'Developed Bihar' by the year 2047,” he added.

बांकीपुर और बिहार के मेरे सभी परिवारजन एवं कार्यकर्ता साथी,



जनवरी 2006 में पिताजी के आकस्मिक निधन के बाद पार्टी ने मुझे पटना पश्चिम से उपचुनाव लड़ने का अवसर दिया और दिनांक 27 अप्रैल 2006 को मैं पहली बार पटना पश्चिम क्षेत्र से निर्वाचित होकर सामाजिक एवं राजनीतिक जीवन की शुरुआत… pic.twitter.com/IHhLpd0aJD — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) March 30, 2026

Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar was left bewildered on Sunday after being informed that BJP president Nitin Nabin, who was expected to arrive at his chamber to formally resign as an MLA, had left Patna due to an emergency.

Kumar, a senior BJP leader himself, had returned to the state capital from Delhi a day earlier after being informed that Nabin, MLA from the Bankipur constituency and recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, intended to vacate his Assembly seat.

However, the planned resignation did not take place as scheduled, leaving the Speaker caught off guard.

Shift To National Role

Nabin’s resignation comes after his recent election to the Rajya Sabha, necessitating his exit from the state legislature in accordance with constitutional provisions.

With his move to Parliament, the BJP leader is expected to take on a more prominent role at the national level while continuing to maintain political engagement in Bihar.

Nabin’s resignation marks a key development in Bihar’s political landscape, as the BJP recalibrates its leadership roles between the state and national levels.