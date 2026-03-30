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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceEarn Up To Rs 20,000 Monthly With Safe Government Savings Schemes-Check These Two Options

Earn Up To Rs 20,000 Monthly With Safe Government Savings Schemes-Check These Two Options

Earn up to Rs 20,000 a month with government-backed savings schemes offering safe, fixed returns and regular income for steady financial suppor

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Government-backed savings schemes are drawing attention as investors look for stable, low-risk returns amid uncertain markets. Two popular options-the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) and the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS)-offer fixed interest rates that are currently higher than many bank fixed deposits. These schemes are designed to provide regular income, making them particularly appealing for retirees and conservative investors. With predictable payouts and government backing, they are increasingly being seen as reliable tools for steady cash flow and financial stability over the medium term.

Steady Income Options

The Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS) offers a fixed interest rate of 7.4% per annum, with interest paid monthly. An individual can invest up to Rs 9 lakh, or up to Rs 15 lakh in a joint account.

For example, an investment of Rs 15 lakh can generate a monthly income of around Rs 9,250. The scheme has a lock-in period of five years, after which the full principal is returned. While early withdrawal is allowed, it comes with a small penalty, typically between 1-2%.

The Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), aimed at those aged 60 and above, offers a higher interest rate of 8.2% per annum. Interest is paid quarterly, providing a regular income stream.

Higher Returns With Safety

Under SCSS, individuals can invest up to Rs 30 lakh, either alone or jointly. An investment of Rs 30 lakh can yield about Rs 61,500 per quarter, which works out to just over Rs 20,000 per month.

Both schemes are backed by the government, making them low-risk investment options. They are especially suited for those seeking dependable income rather than high returns.

These schemes also stand out because they offer better rates than many traditional fixed deposits, along with regular payouts that can help meet monthly expenses.

However, investors should note that these are not flexible, high-liquidity options. Funds are locked in for a fixed period, and early withdrawals may reduce returns.

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About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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Senior Citizens Post Office Scheme POMIS And SCSS
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