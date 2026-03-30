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HomeCitiesRain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Strong Winds & Dust Storm Alert Issued Across North India

Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Strong Winds & Dust Storm Alert Issued Across North India

Rain, dust storms and strong winds are expected across Delhi-NCR and nearby states, with gusts up to 80 kmph likely to disrupt travel and daily life.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
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The India Meteorological Department has issued a high alert for parts of north India, warning of dust storms followed by thunderstorms and light rain across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 60-80 kmph are expected in several areas, raising concerns over sudden weather disruption. The warning highlights rapidly changing conditions, with strong winds and brief spells of rain likely to impact visibility, travel and outdoor activities across multiple districts in the coming hours.

Storm Alert Across Regions

The weather office said districts in Haryana such as Farrukhnagar, Kosli, Mahendragarh, Sohna, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal and Nuh are likely to witness dust storms, lightning and light rain accompanied by strong winds.

In Rajasthan, areas including Bhiwadi and Khairthal are also expected to be affected. These conditions could lead to reduced visibility and minor disruptions, especially during peak hours.

Meanwhile, several other districts across Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may see lighter rainfall with winds of 30-40 kmph over the next two hours. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during sudden weather changes.

Delhi Weather And AQI

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 166 on Monday morning, placing it in the “moderate” category. This means air quality may affect sensitive groups, though it remains within manageable limits for most people.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 29°C and 31°C.

Outlook For Tomorrow

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies for March 31, with chances of very light rain or drizzle in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures are expected to remain close to normal, with maximum levels between 32°C and 34°C and minimum temperatures between 18°C and 20°C.

Winds are likely to shift directions through the day, starting from the south-east in the morning and gradually turning northerly by afternoon. Speeds may increase slightly in the evening, but are expected to remain below 15 kmph.

Overall, residents in Delhi and nearby regions should prepare for brief but active weather conditions, including gusty winds and possible light rainfall.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rains IMD North India Rains
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