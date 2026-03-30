Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSonam Kapoor Welcomes Second Baby With Anand Ahuja, Shares Heartfelt Note

Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Second Baby With Anand Ahuja, Shares Heartfelt Note

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, a son named Vayu, in August 2022. The couple gave birth to their second child on Sunday.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Sonam Kapoor has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Anand Ahuja. This comes after the actress announced her second pregnancy in style in November 2025 by sharing pictures of her baby bump. In February this year, the couple hosted a star-studded baby shower at their Mumbai home. Now, they have become parents to a baby boy for the second time. The couple became parents for the first time in August 2022 with the birth of their first son, Vayu.

‘Our Family Has Grown’

Sonam shared the good news with fans on Instagram. Sonam wrote, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.”

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film Surpasses Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 Hindi Earnings, Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser

She added that the family of three has now grown to four. “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”

“We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four,” she further wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Soon after the announcement, several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Sonam’s paternal uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, reacted with heart and nazar amulet emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan also congratulated the couple, writing, “Congratulations Sona and Anand.” Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor and actor Huma Qureshi were among others who dropped heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor met Anand Ahuja in 2015 during the promotions of her film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She later revealed that while her friends were trying to set her up with one of Anand’s friends, she ended up talking to Anand more. After chatting through messages for two weeks, the two began to develop feelings for each other. In 2018, the couple tied the knot in an intimate Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai.

After the birth of her first child, the actor had said she would prioritise motherhood while continuing to work selectively. “I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don't think I will ever stop working completely,” she had said.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Sonam Kapoor's second child born?

Sonam Kapoor welcomed her second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026. This marks the expansion of their family from three to four members.

What is the name of Sonam Kapoor's first child?

Sonam Kapoor's first child, a son, was born in August 2022 and is named Vayu. Vayu is reportedly overjoyed to welcome his new brother.

How did Sonam Kapoor announce her second pregnancy?

Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy in November 2025 by sharing stylish pictures of her baby bump. This was followed by a star-studded baby shower in February 2026.

How did Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja meet?

Sonam Kapoor met Anand Ahuja in 2015 during promotions for her film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. They began talking and developed feelings for each other, eventually tying the knot in 2018.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Mar 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Second Baby With Anand Ahuja, Shares Heartfelt Note
Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Second Baby With Anand Ahuja, Shares Heartfelt Note
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film Surpasses Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 Hindi Earnings, Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film Surpasses Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 Hindi Earnings, Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser
Entertainment
Tollywood Actor Rahul Banerjee Drowns After Shoot At Talsari, West Bengal
Tollywood Actor Rahul Banerjee Drowns After Shoot At Talsari, West Bengal
Entertainment
Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown During Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Debate
Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown During Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | America's Fickle Friendship: Why Strategic Autonomy Is India's Only Shield
Opinion
Embed widget