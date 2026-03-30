Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Second Baby With Anand Ahuja, Shares Heartfelt Note

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Actor Sonam Kapoor has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Anand Ahuja. This comes after the actress announced her second pregnancy in style in November 2025 by sharing pictures of her baby bump. In February this year, the couple hosted a star-studded baby shower at their Mumbai home. Now, they have become parents to a baby boy for the second time. The couple became parents for the first time in August 2022 with the birth of their first son, Vayu.

‘Our Family Has Grown’

Sonam shared the good news with fans on Instagram. Sonam wrote, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026.”

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She added that the family of three has now grown to four. “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”

“We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four,” she further wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Soon after the announcement, several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Sonam’s paternal uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, reacted with heart and nazar amulet emojis. Kareena Kapoor Khan also congratulated the couple, writing, “Congratulations Sona and Anand.” Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor and actor Huma Qureshi were among others who dropped heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor met Anand Ahuja in 2015 during the promotions of her film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She later revealed that while her friends were trying to set her up with one of Anand’s friends, she ended up talking to Anand more. After chatting through messages for two weeks, the two began to develop feelings for each other. In 2018, the couple tied the knot in an intimate Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai.

After the birth of her first child, the actor had said she would prioritise motherhood while continuing to work selectively. “I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don't think I will ever stop working completely,” she had said.