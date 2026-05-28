'Ranveer Singh Is The Delhi Gymkhana Of Bollywood': Shobhaa De Slams FWICE Over Don 3 Ban

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shobhaa De criticizes FWICE's ban on Ranveer Singh.

She likens the dispute to the Delhi Gymkhana controversy.

De questions FWICE's authority and warns of technician impact.

She praises Singh for his strategic silence in the matter.

Ranveer Singh finds himself at the centre of a fierce Bollywood storm after his sudden exit from Don 3, triggering a non-cooperation directive from FWICE. But now, famed author Shobhaa De has stepped in, sharply criticising the film body's actions. Calling the actor the "Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood," she questioned FWICE's authority and warned that the row could hurt innocent technicians caught in the crossfire.

Shobhaa De's Sharp Criticism

In a video shared on Instagram, Shobhaa De voiced strong opposition to FWICE's non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. She questioned what she described as "a growing culture of power and control in the industry" and drew striking parallels with the ongoing Delhi Gymkhana Club dispute.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shobhaa De (@shobhaade)

De stated clearly: "I've been following the Ranveer Singh thing. I've been following the Delhi Gymkhana thing. There's not that much of a difference. I mean, I'm saying this, and don't laugh. Ranveer Singh is like the Delhi Gymkhana in many ways of Bollywood," she explained what the controversy truly represents: "What is the whole thing about? It's about power, it's about control, it's about banning, it's about taking away, it's about putting people in their place, it's about teaching lessons to people or institutions".

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Praise For Singh's Silence

De praised Ranveer Singh for handling the situation strategically. "Now, Ranveer Singh is sensible, clever, well-advised. He's holding his silence. He's keeping quiet, letting his fans and followers fight his battles for him," she said. She contrasted this with the Delhi Gymkhana, describing it as "a different story" with "stuffed old shirts, sitting and sipping their gin and tonics, and keeping the rest of the world out".

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Questions Over FWICE's Authority

De challenged FWICE's role directly: "Who is FWICE? I think I've got that right, because they didn't register with me. I don't think they're all that important, but suddenly they have assumed the kind of importance to say, 'Oh, we won't allow this man, this superstar, the most successful actor in India, to get to the studios and to his work"

She warned the directive could backfire: "In the process, they're making themselves extremely unpopular with the very lobby they think they are protecting - the technicians and all the others who are going to be out of jobs for no fault of theirs". De concluded: "If it's a question that had to be resolved between Excel, Farhan Akhtar, and Ranveer Singh, they could have either hired lawyers or gone to court, but not involved whoever these people are."

Why Shobhaa De Compared Ranveer To Delhi Gymkhana

Shobhaa De compared Ranveer Singh to the Delhi Gymkhana Club to draw a parallel between the elite, gatekeeping nature of the legendary Lutyens' Delhi institution and the powerful, exclusive lobbies in Bollywood that are dictating a ban or "face ban" against the actor following his abrupt exit from Don 3 .

De likened Ranveer Singh to the Delhi Gymkhana to criticize the film industry's power dynamics. Just as the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club is notorious for its strict exclusivity, entrenched privilege, and an old-guard mentality that keeps "the rest of the world out," De argued that certain powerful lobbies within Bollywood are trying to take control and police who gets to work.