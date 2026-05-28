FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following his exit from Don 3. This action has drawn criticism from author Shobhaa De.
'Ranveer Singh Is The Delhi Gymkhana Of Bollywood': Shobhaa De Slams FWICE Over Don 3 Ban
Author Shobhaa De sharply criticised FWICE's non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after his Don 3 exit, calling him the "Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood."
- Shobhaa De criticizes FWICE's ban on Ranveer Singh.
- She likens the dispute to the Delhi Gymkhana controversy.
- De questions FWICE's authority and warns of technician impact.
- She praises Singh for his strategic silence in the matter.
Ranveer Singh finds himself at the centre of a fierce Bollywood storm after his sudden exit from Don 3, triggering a non-cooperation directive from FWICE. But now, famed author Shobhaa De has stepped in, sharply criticising the film body's actions. Calling the actor the "Delhi Gymkhana of Bollywood," she questioned FWICE's authority and warned that the row could hurt innocent technicians caught in the crossfire.
Shobhaa De's Sharp Criticism
In a video shared on Instagram, Shobhaa De voiced strong opposition to FWICE's non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. She questioned what she described as "a growing culture of power and control in the industry" and drew striking parallels with the ongoing Delhi Gymkhana Club dispute.
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De stated clearly: "I've been following the Ranveer Singh thing. I've been following the Delhi Gymkhana thing. There's not that much of a difference. I mean, I'm saying this, and don't laugh. Ranveer Singh is like the Delhi Gymkhana in many ways of Bollywood," she explained what the controversy truly represents: "What is the whole thing about? It's about power, it's about control, it's about banning, it's about taking away, it's about putting people in their place, it's about teaching lessons to people or institutions".
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Praise For Singh's Silence
De praised Ranveer Singh for handling the situation strategically. "Now, Ranveer Singh is sensible, clever, well-advised. He's holding his silence. He's keeping quiet, letting his fans and followers fight his battles for him," she said. She contrasted this with the Delhi Gymkhana, describing it as "a different story" with "stuffed old shirts, sitting and sipping their gin and tonics, and keeping the rest of the world out".
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Questions Over FWICE's Authority
De challenged FWICE's role directly: "Who is FWICE? I think I've got that right, because they didn't register with me. I don't think they're all that important, but suddenly they have assumed the kind of importance to say, 'Oh, we won't allow this man, this superstar, the most successful actor in India, to get to the studios and to his work"
She warned the directive could backfire: "In the process, they're making themselves extremely unpopular with the very lobby they think they are protecting - the technicians and all the others who are going to be out of jobs for no fault of theirs". De concluded: "If it's a question that had to be resolved between Excel, Farhan Akhtar, and Ranveer Singh, they could have either hired lawyers or gone to court, but not involved whoever these people are."
Why Shobhaa De Compared Ranveer To Delhi Gymkhana
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh?
What is Shobhaa De's stance on FWICE's actions?
Shobhaa De sharply criticizes FWICE's directive, calling it an exercise of power and control. She compares the situation to the Delhi Gymkhana Club dispute.
How has Ranveer Singh handled the controversy, according to Shobhaa De?
Shobhaa De praises Ranveer Singh for his strategic silence, calling him sensible and clever. She believes he is letting his fans defend him.
What are Shobhaa De's concerns regarding FWICE's authority?
De questions FWICE's importance and authority to ban a leading actor. She warns their actions could harm innocent technicians by causing job losses.