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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film Surpasses Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 Hindi Earnings, Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film Surpasses Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 Hindi Earnings, Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has become a box office sensation, earning Rs 1,361.95 crore worldwide in just 11 days. With this, the film has beaten its own lifetime collections of Dhurandhar.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 08:23 AM (IST)
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, hit theatres on March 19 and has been breaking box office records since its paid preview shows. During paid preview shows, the film minted Rs 43 crore, which is far more than the collection of Dhurandhar’s opening day. The film maintained this momentum and has been posting massive numbers so far, owing to the positive word of mouth and first part’s success.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection 

Dhurandhar 2 is showing no signs of slowing down and has emerged as one of the biggest box office sensations of the year. Over the weekend, cinemas were packed, helping the film cross the all-time collection of its previous instalment and Pushpa 2’s Hindi version in just 11 days.

ALSO READ| 'Sadake Ban Jaye': Lyari Residents Demand Rs 500 Crore From Aditya Dhar As Dhurandhar 2 Crosses Rs 1000 Crore

According to data from Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 1,361.95 crore worldwide at the box office - India gross Rs 1011.95 crore and overseas Rs 350 crore. It minted Rs 846.87 crore in net collections across 2.3 lakh shows. 

The film collected Rs 674.17 crore in its first week. It collected Rs 68.10 crore on Day 11 (second Sunday). 

Day 0: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 65 crore

Day 6: Rs 56 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.55 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser

On its 11th day, Dhurandhar 2 not only surpassed the Rs 141.5 crore second-weekend collection of Dhurandhar, but also overtook the first film’s lifetime total of Rs 840.20 crore.

ALSO READ| 'It's Just A Film': Piyush Mishra Backs Dhurandhar Amid 'Propaganda' Label

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has also surpassed the Hindi collection of Pushpa 2: The Rise, which stood at Rs 812.14 crore. It also surpassed KGF Chapter 2’s lifetime earnings of Rs 1,215 crore. The film now eyes to surpass the lifetime collections of Pushpa Part 2 and Baahubali 2. 

With Rs 68.10 crore on Day 11, Dhurandhar 2 has also set a new record for the highest Day 11 collection for a film. The previous record was held by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which had earned Rs 54 crore on its 11th day.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was Dhurandhar 2 released?

Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in theatres on March 19.

What was Dhurandhar 2's collection during paid preview shows?

During its paid preview shows, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 43 crore, exceeding the opening day collection of the first film.

What is Dhurandhar 2's worldwide box office collection?

Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 1,361.95 crore worldwide, with Rs 1011.95 crore from India and Rs 350 crore from overseas.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 collect on its 11th day?

Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 68.10 crore on its 11th day, setting a new record for the highest Day 11 collection.

Which records has Dhurandhar 2 surpassed?

Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor, the Hindi version of Pushpa 2, and KGF Chapter 2.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Breaking News Pushpa 2 ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2
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