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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, hit theatres on March 19 and has been breaking box office records since its paid preview shows. During paid preview shows, the film minted Rs 43 crore, which is far more than the collection of Dhurandhar’s opening day. The film maintained this momentum and has been posting massive numbers so far, owing to the positive word of mouth and first part’s success.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 is showing no signs of slowing down and has emerged as one of the biggest box office sensations of the year. Over the weekend, cinemas were packed, helping the film cross the all-time collection of its previous instalment and Pushpa 2’s Hindi version in just 11 days.

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According to data from Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 1,361.95 crore worldwide at the box office - India gross Rs 1011.95 crore and overseas Rs 350 crore. It minted Rs 846.87 crore in net collections across 2.3 lakh shows.

The film collected Rs 674.17 crore in its first week. It collected Rs 68.10 crore on Day 11 (second Sunday).

Day 0: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 65 crore

Day 6: Rs 56 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.55 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser

On its 11th day, Dhurandhar 2 not only surpassed the Rs 141.5 crore second-weekend collection of Dhurandhar, but also overtook the first film’s lifetime total of Rs 840.20 crore.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has also surpassed the Hindi collection of Pushpa 2: The Rise, which stood at Rs 812.14 crore. It also surpassed KGF Chapter 2’s lifetime earnings of Rs 1,215 crore. The film now eyes to surpass the lifetime collections of Pushpa Part 2 and Baahubali 2.

With Rs 68.10 crore on Day 11, Dhurandhar 2 has also set a new record for the highest Day 11 collection for a film. The previous record was held by Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which had earned Rs 54 crore on its 11th day.