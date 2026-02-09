Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shahid Kapoor Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga Once Planned Kabir Singh Cameo In Animal

Shahid Kapoor Reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga Once Planned Kabir Singh Cameo In Animal

Shahid Kapoor reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga once wanted Kabir Singh to appear in Animal but the idea couldn’t materialise due to scheduling issues.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shahid Kapoor’s intense screen persona continues to spark conversations long after Kabir Singh. As the actor gears up for the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, fans have once again drawn parallels between his past performances and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cinematic universe. Adding fuel to the speculation, Shahid has now revealed that a crossover between Kabir Singh and Animal was once on the cards, but never materialised.

ALSO READ: After Playback Exit, Arijit Singh Lends Voice To Aamir Khan’s Romantic Film ‘Ek Din’

Why Kabir Singh Never Appeared In Animal

While promoting O’Romeo, Shahid Kapoor addressed ongoing fan theories about a possible crossover between Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the actor confirmed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had indeed considered bringing Kabir Singh into Animal for a brief moment.

“Jab Animal bhi ban rahi thi, actually Sandeep had come to meet me. He wanted one scene of Kabir to be there in that, but woh ho nahi paaya. Toh unke man mein ye thought tha. But wo ho nahi paaya. Kuch dates ka issue ho gaya, koi dusra issue ho gaya. But yes, he had said that I want one scene. Phir wo hua nahi."

Scheduling conflicts and other logistical hurdles ultimately meant the idea stayed on paper.

Future Crossover? Shahid Says It’s Vanga’s Call

When asked whether audiences could ever see Kabir Singh and Animal share a cinematic space in the future, Shahid made it clear that the decision rests entirely with the filmmaker.

“Wo dono characters unke hain, wo duniya unki hai. Toh unke saath unko jo man mein aayega karne ke liye, wo karenge.”

Both Kabir Singh (2019), starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and Animal (2023), led by Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, emerged as massive box-office successes while also sparking intense debate around their themes.

What’s Next For Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in O’Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and co-starring Triptii Dimri. The film, which also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani, is set to release in theatres on February 13 and will clash with Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was there ever a plan for a crossover between Kabir Singh and Animal?

Yes, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga considered including a scene with Kabir Singh in the film Animal. However, it did not materialize due to scheduling conflicts and other issues.

Why didn't the Kabir Singh and Animal crossover happen?

The crossover did not happen due to scheduling conflicts and other logistical hurdles that prevented the scene from being filmed.

Could Kabir Singh and Animal crossover in the future?

Shahid Kapoor stated that any future crossover would depend on the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as the characters and their cinematic worlds belong to him.

What is Shahid Kapoor's next film?

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It is set to release on February 13.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Animal Kabir Singh Shahid Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga ENtertainment News O’Romeo O Romeo
