Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the song 'Ek Din' for the upcoming romantic film. This collaboration is special as it follows Arijit's announcement to step away from new playback singing projects.
After Playback Exit, Arijit Singh Lends Voice To Aamir Khan’s Romantic Film ‘Ek Din’
Aamir Khan thanks Arijit Singh for lending his voice to Ek Din, calling their time together magical, days after the singer announced his playback exit.
Sometimes, music speaks louder than announcements. In a quiet yet meaningful reveal, Aamir Khan confirmed that Arijit Singh has lent his voice to Ek Din, adding emotional depth to the upcoming romantic film. The moment gained added significance as it came shortly after Arijit announced his decision to step away from new playback singing projects, making the collaboration feel all the more special.
Aamir Khan Acknowledges Arijit Singh’s Contribution
The confirmation came via a post shared by Aamir Khan Productions on Instagram. The image showed Aamir in conversation with Arijit, who was seated with his guitar, fully immersed in the discussion. Alongside the photo, the production house expressed gratitude with the note, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.”
A personal message from Aamir was also included, reflecting on their time together in Murshidabad.
He wrote, “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical. Love, a…”
About Aamir’s Visit To Murshidabad
Aamir’s recent visit to Arijit Singh’s residence in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, had sparked intense online speculation. Many fans wondered whether the actor-producer had travelled there to discuss Arijit’s unexpected decision to stop accepting new playback assignments. Others suspected a creative collaboration was underway. The Instagram post has now clarified that the visit was, in fact, connected to Ek Din.
Arijit Singh’s Playback Exit And Ongoing Commitments
On January 27, Arijit Singh announced that he would no longer take on new playback singing projects. In a heartfelt message, he wrote,
“Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey.”
He also assured fans that previously committed work would still be released, adding, “So, you might get some releases this year.”
Arijit’s most recent playback release is Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan.
About ‘Ek Din’
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The teaser offers glimpses of an old-school love story, with the couple seen travelling through scenic hillscapes, sharing tender moments, and navigating emotional tension. Sai Pallavi plays Meera, while the name of Junaid’s character remains under wraps.
