After Playback Exit, Arijit Singh Lends Voice To Aamir Khan’s Romantic Film ‘Ek Din’

HomeEntertainmentAfter Playback Exit, Arijit Singh Lends Voice To Aamir Khan’s Romantic Film ‘Ek Din’

Aamir Khan thanks Arijit Singh for lending his voice to Ek Din, calling their time together magical, days after the singer announced his playback exit.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Sometimes, music speaks louder than announcements. In a quiet yet meaningful reveal, Aamir Khan confirmed that Arijit Singh has lent his voice to Ek Din, adding emotional depth to the upcoming romantic film. The moment gained added significance as it came shortly after Arijit announced his decision to step away from new playback singing projects, making the collaboration feel all the more special.

The confirmation came via a post shared by Aamir Khan Productions on Instagram. The image showed Aamir in conversation with Arijit, who was seated with his guitar, fully immersed in the discussion. Alongside the photo, the production house expressed gratitude with the note, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.”

A personal message from Aamir was also included, reflecting on their time together in Murshidabad.

He wrote, “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical. Love, a…”

About Aamir’s Visit To Murshidabad

Aamir’s recent visit to Arijit Singh’s residence in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, had sparked intense online speculation. Many fans wondered whether the actor-producer had travelled there to discuss Arijit’s unexpected decision to stop accepting new playback assignments. Others suspected a creative collaboration was underway. The Instagram post has now clarified that the visit was, in fact, connected to Ek Din.

Arijit Singh’s Playback Exit And Ongoing Commitments

On January 27, Arijit Singh announced that he would no longer take on new playback singing projects. In a heartfelt message, he wrote,

“Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey.”

He also assured fans that previously committed work would still be released, adding, “So, you might get some releases this year.”

Arijit’s most recent playback release is Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The teaser offers glimpses of an old-school love story, with the couple seen travelling through scenic hillscapes, sharing tender moments, and navigating emotional tension. Sai Pallavi plays Meera, while the name of Junaid’s character remains under wraps.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has sung a song for Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Ek Din'?

Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the song 'Ek Din' for the upcoming romantic film. This collaboration is special as it follows Arijit's announcement to step away from new playback singing projects.

Why did Aamir Khan visit Arijit Singh in Murshidabad?

Aamir Khan visited Arijit Singh in Murshidabad to discuss and confirm Arijit's contribution to the song 'Ek Din'. The visit was for a creative collaboration on the film's music.

Has Arijit Singh stopped all playback singing?

Arijit Singh announced he is no longer taking new playback singing assignments. However, previously committed work will still be released.

Who are the lead actors in 'Ek Din'?

'Ek Din' stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aamir Khan Arijit Singh Aamir Khan Productions ENtertainment News Ek Din Film
Congress Women MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Allege Pressure to Defend PM Modi's Absence
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Answers Students' Questions On Exams, AI, Discipline And Self-Belief
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway
