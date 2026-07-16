'Satluj' Row Takes New Turn: Ravneet Bittu Softens Stance Before PM Modi Visit To Punjab

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Minister Bittu softened stance; director defended film's unity.

Satluj's OTT removal, extensive cuts, raised censorship concerns.

Filmmakers questioned unequal treatment and democratic creative freedom.

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj has taken a fresh political turn ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, with Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu appearing to soften his stance even as the film's director, Honey Trehan, strongly defended the project against allegations of propaganda.

Ravneet Singh Bittu's Tone Appears To Shift

According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes the controversy may be causing political damage and now wants to bring the matter to a close.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਮੇਰੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਇਸੇ ਤਰ੍ਹਾਂ ਨਿਰੰਤਰ ਜਾਰੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ। 🇮🇳



पंजाब और देश के प्रति मेरी ज़िम्मेदारी इसी तरह निरंतर जारी रहेगी। 🇮🇳



My commitment to Punjab and the nation will remain steadfast, and I will continue to serve with the same dedication. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/y1xpp8iCld — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) July 15, 2026

Amid the changing political atmosphere, Ravneet Singh Bittu shared an emotional video featuring Diljit Dosanjh along with a message that read, "Hola belongs to Anandpur Sahib, where the Khalsa was created, and Holi belongs to Mathura, where Govind resides. Therefore, both these colours belong to Govind, and, as human beings, we are all one."

Bittu later posted another video in which he compared himself to a small bird trying to extinguish a forest fire, saying that his intention was never to fuel the controversy but to help maintain peace in Punjab.

Honey Trehan Rejects 'Propaganda' Allegations

Director Honey Trehan dismissed allegations that Satluj promotes propaganda, asserting that the film has instead brought communities together.

"Is there any basis for this statement? They say my film can damage the law-and-order situation in Punjab. On the contrary, my film has actually united Punjab. Go to Punjab and see for yourself, people are watching the film together," Trehan said.

"They claim my film is dividing society and separating Hindus and Sikhs. But the reality is that Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab are watching it together. The intention was never to provoke anyone. My film is a healing balm for people who have endured immense suffering. I don't believe there was any reason to ban it."

Trehan further said that audiences watched the film peacefully in their homes during its first 48 hours of release before the ban was imposed.

"There was no problem. Then the government banned the film, and now it has become a movement," he added.

Questions Over Unequal Treatment

Trehan also questioned why Satluj was being treated differently from other films that have faced similar allegations.

"For the past 10 days, people have been watching the film peacefully and even being served 'langar'. Even if you call my film propaganda, then allow it to be released just as other alleged propaganda films were allowed. Why the discrimination? We are a very large country. One film cannot damage our social fabric," he said.

'Are We Really Living In A Democracy?'

The filmmaker also expressed disappointment over the film's removal from the OTT platform.

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"I never received a phone call. Neither did my producers. Yes, Zee5 received a letter from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asking it to stop the film. When the film was removed from the OTT platform within 48 hours, it broke my heart."

"A ban puts you in a difficult position and forces you to ask yourself: Are we really living in a democratic country?" Trehan said.

Director Recalls Censor Board Process

Trehan said Satluj is based on the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was allegedly abducted and killed 31 years ago.

According to the director, Khalra's story is now being "abducted once again".

He appealed to the Central government to "show a big heart" and allow audiences around the world to watch the film.

Trehan also revealed that the film was originally titled Ghallughara before being renamed Satluj at the suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

He claimed the CBFC initially sought 21 cuts to the film. However, when the matter reached the Bombay High Court and the makers were close to succeeding, they were suddenly asked to make 127 cuts during an out-of-court settlement discussion.

The makers subsequently opted for an international and OTT release and withdrew the case from the High Court.

Anurag Kashyap Raises Questions Over CBFC

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also entered the debate, questioning the role of former CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi.

According to Kashyap, Honey Trehan told him that Prasoon Joshi had objections to the film despite allegedly not having watched it.

"I know that in other cases as well, the chairperson does not watch the films," Kashyap said.

He further alleged that, at times, the censor board relies on reports prepared by examining committees and decisions are taken on that basis.

Bushra Ansari Extends Support

Pakistani actor Bushra Ansari has also voiced support for Diljit Dosanjh.

She praised the film for attempting to present history and the truth, while also appreciating Dosanjh for speaking his mind.

Government May Consider Action Against Zee5

Reports have also suggested that the Central government is considering action against Zee5 and may make censor certification mandatory for films released directly on OTT platforms in the future.

The controversy has now expanded beyond the film itself, fuelling a wider debate on censorship, creative freedom and politics.

ALSO READ: Honey Trehan Slams ‘Propaganda’ Claims Against Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Satluj’: ‘Hindus, Sikhs Are Watching It Together’