Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das has criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the government's handling of the alleged police action on students during the July 20 protests, questioning why the minister has not addressed Parliament on the issue. In a post on X, Das claimed that Parliament belongs to the people and argued that MPs were justified in demanding an explanation from the Home Minister over the actions of the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), which operates under the CRPF.

Demands Accountability

Das alleged that several students were brutally assaulted during the protests, with some suffering life-altering injuries. He said Amit Shah, as the minister in charge, should be held accountable in Parliament for what he described as the "draconian brutality" of the forces.

This ought to be very clear. The Parliament of India is ours. It is the people’s. The people of India, its children, were brutally beaten up, some blinded for life, by the Delhi Police and the RAF which is under the CRPF a central force.



Hence, their boss, Home Minister Amit… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 4, 2026

He also criticised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, questioning why he had not compelled the government to respond to the Opposition's demand for a statement. According to Das, it is the Speaker's responsibility to remain impartial and ensure the government is held accountable.

Calling July 20 a "Black Day", Das said the Opposition's demand for Amit Shah to answer in Parliament was "legitimate" and should be met immediately so that normal functioning of Parliament could resume.

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