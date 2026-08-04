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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'You Are The Heartbeat Of Our Family': Aayush Sharma's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Arpita Khan

'You Are The Heartbeat Of Our Family': Aayush Sharma's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Arpita Khan

Aayush Sharma penned a heartfelt birthday note for wife Arpita Khan as she turned 37. His emotional post and family photos went viral, with fans praising the couple's bond.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arpita Khan's 37th birthday celebrated with a heartfelt tribute.
  • Husband Aayush Sharma posted, calling her the family's
  • His emotional message praised her role, receiving widespread admiration.
  • Married in 2014, they have children Ahil and Ayat.

Arpita Khan celebrated her 37th birthday with family on August 3, and the occasion became even more special after her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. His emotional message, accompanied by a series of family photographs, has been widely appreciated by fans. The post quickly went viral, with social media users praising the couple's bond and showering Arpita with birthday wishes.

Aayush Calls Arpita 'Heartbeat' Of Their Family

Sharing a collection of cherished moments on Instagram, Aayush described Arpita as the "heartbeat and biggest strength" of their family.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

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In his birthday message, he wrote that she is the person who keeps the family together, bringing peace, love and stability into their lives. He praised her for always being there for everyone, offering unconditional love, constant support and encouragement through every challenge.

Expressing his gratitude, Aayush said that while the family may not always say it aloud, her presence makes life happier and more beautiful. He concluded the post by writing that she is deeply loved by him and their children, Ahil and Ayat, wishing her a wonderful birthday.

Fans And Celebrities Shower Couple With Love

Aayush Sharma's heartfelt post received an outpouring of love from fans, who filled the comments section with birthday wishes for Arpita and compliments for the couple's strong relationship.

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Actress Huma Qureshi also reacted to the post, leaving a red heart emoji as she wished Arpita on her special day.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan got married on November 18, 2014, in a grand ceremony at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, attended by family members and close friends. The couple are now parents to two children, son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Arpita Khan celebrate her birthday?

Arpita Khan celebrated her 37th birthday on August 3. Her husband, Aayush Sharma, marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media tribute.

How did Aayush Sharma describe Arpita in his birthday tribute?

Aayush Sharma described Arpita as the

When and where did Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan get married?

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan were married on November 18, 2014. Their grand ceremony took place at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

What are the names of Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's children?

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan are parents to two children. Their son is named Ahil, and their daughter is named Ayat.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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Aayush Sharma Arpita Khan
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