'You Are The Heartbeat Of Our Family': Aayush Sharma's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Arpita Khan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arpita Khan's 37th birthday celebrated with a heartfelt tribute.

Husband Aayush Sharma posted, calling her the family's

His emotional message praised her role, receiving widespread admiration.

Married in 2014, they have children Ahil and Ayat.

Arpita Khan celebrated her 37th birthday with family on August 3, and the occasion became even more special after her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. His emotional message, accompanied by a series of family photographs, has been widely appreciated by fans. The post quickly went viral, with social media users praising the couple's bond and showering Arpita with birthday wishes.

Aayush Calls Arpita 'Heartbeat' Of Their Family

Sharing a collection of cherished moments on Instagram, Aayush described Arpita as the "heartbeat and biggest strength" of their family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

ALSO READ | Brett Lee Finally Addresses Old Dating Rumours With Preity Zinta: ‘Never Dated A Bollywood Actress’

In his birthday message, he wrote that she is the person who keeps the family together, bringing peace, love and stability into their lives. He praised her for always being there for everyone, offering unconditional love, constant support and encouragement through every challenge.

Expressing his gratitude, Aayush said that while the family may not always say it aloud, her presence makes life happier and more beautiful. He concluded the post by writing that she is deeply loved by him and their children, Ahil and Ayat, wishing her a wonderful birthday.

Fans And Celebrities Shower Couple With Love

Aayush Sharma's heartfelt post received an outpouring of love from fans, who filled the comments section with birthday wishes for Arpita and compliments for the couple's strong relationship.

ALSO READ | ‘Trisha Deserves An Apology’: Khushbu Sundar Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin; Madras HC Orders His Release

Actress Huma Qureshi also reacted to the post, leaving a red heart emoji as she wished Arpita on her special day.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan got married on November 18, 2014, in a grand ceremony at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, attended by family members and close friends. The couple are now parents to two children, son Ahil and daughter Ayat.