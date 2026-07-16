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Controversy escalated after government intervened and banned the film.

Ministry removed film from ZEE5 due to incomplete certification.

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s film Satluj continues to intensify. Amid the ongoing debate, director Honey Trehan has firmly dismissed allegations describing the film as “propaganda”. The film has also faced accusations of fuelling tensions between communities, but the filmmaker insists the reality is very different and has defended the project against the criticism.

‘Satluj Has United Punjab, Not Divided It’

Speaking to The Indian Express, Honey Trehan questioned the decision to ban the film.

“Is banning the film the right approach? They claim my film could disrupt law and order in Punjab. In reality, it has brought Punjab together. Go to Punjab and see for yourself - people are watching the film together. They say it divides society and creates a rift between Hindus and Sikhs, but the truth is that both communities are watching it side by side,” Honey Trehan was quoted by the outlet as saying.

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Controversy Began After Govt Intervention

Trehan further stated that Satluj was never intended to provoke anyone. According to him, the film is meant to offer healing to those who suffered during that period. He added that he sees no valid reason for the ban.

The director also argued that the controversy escalated only after the government stepped in. He claimed that while the film was available on the OTT platform, viewers were watching it peacefully without any issues.

He said, “For the first 48 hours, people watched my film peacefully in their homes. There was no problem. But once the government banned it, it turned into a movement. For the past 10 days, people have continued to watch the film peacefully, and even langar has been served.”

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‘Why This Discrimination?’

Referring to other films carrying political messages, Trehan questioned the differing treatment. He said, “Even if you consider my film to be propaganda, then allow it to be released in the same way as other so-called propaganda films. Why this discrimination? Our country is vast. A single film cannot damage the social fabric of the nation.”

Why Was Satluj Removed From ZEE5?

Satluj premiered on ZEE5 in India on July 3. However, it was removed from the platform within just 48 hours. Clarifying the decision, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the film had been released without completing the required certification process.

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According to the ministry, the OTT release did not comply with the prescribed regulations. As a result, ZEE5 was instructed to remove the film from its Indian catalogue.