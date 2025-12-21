Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'Carries A Masculine Spine': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Applauds Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar Responds

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar for its commanding narrative and performances, prompting a heartfelt response from the director amid growing industry acclaim.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial venture, Dhurandhar, continues to strike a chord well beyond the box office. As audiences rally behind the film, admiration from within the film industry has grown steadily louder. Actors and filmmakers alike have stepped forward to acknowledge the film’s impact, reinforcing its position as one of the most talked-about releases in recent times.

Among the notable voices joining this wave of appreciation is filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose endorsement has added fresh momentum to the ongoing conversation around the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga On The Film’s Commanding Presence

Sharing his thoughts on social media platform X, Vanga described Dhurandhar as a film that carries itself with authority and quiet strength. He highlighted how the narrative advances with confidence rather than noise, noting that its tone feels firm, focused, and unflinching.

Vanga also praised the film’s clarity of vision, pointing out that its storytelling avoids confusion and excess. From the music and performances to the screenplay and direction, he suggested that every element works in harmony. In particular, he singled out Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh, remarking on how both actors seem to dissolve into their roles so completely that the performers themselves almost vanish.

He further credited Aditya Dhar for bringing forward the emotional weight of sacrifices that often go unspoken, acknowledging the depth and seriousness with which the subject has been handled.

Aditya Dhar’s Thoughtful Response

Responding to the praise, Aditya Dhar expressed sincere gratitude, underscoring how meaningful such words were coming from a filmmaker he deeply respects. Dhar reflected on his admiration for Vanga’s unwavering commitment to his cinematic voice and his belief in bold, unapologetic storytelling.

According to Dhar, Dhurandhar was crafted with honesty, discipline, and conviction, and receiving recognition from a peer known for standing firmly by his creative choices felt like quiet yet powerful validation. He also noted that voices like Vanga’s play an important role in keeping Indian cinema grounded, truthful, and resilient.

Expanding on the larger picture, Dhar spoke about the responsibility filmmakers share, suggesting that such exchanges push the industry toward stronger storytelling and a braver cinematic future for the country.

Growing List Of Supporters From Bollywood

Vanga’s praise adds to an already impressive list of industry figures who have publicly appreciated Dhurandhar. Filmmakers such as Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar, and Siddharth Anand have also shared positive reactions to the film.

Led by Ranveer Singh, the cast features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, a lineup that has drawn particular attention for its performances. As conversations around the film continue to build, Dhurandhar appears to be strengthening its standing not just as a commercial release, but as a film that has sparked meaningful dialogue within Indian cinema.

Published at : 21 Dec 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
