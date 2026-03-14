Smoke, Missiles, Explosions: US Releases Dramatic Video Of Kharg Island Strike

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The Central Command of the United States military on Saturday released a video that it said showed precision strikes carried out on Kharg Island, a key military and oil-related asset of Iran.

The United States said it targeted multiple Iranian military facilities but did not strike oil-related infrastructure on the island.

Over 90 Iranian Military Targets Struck

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the overnight operation destroyed naval mine storage sites, missile storage bunkers and several other military installations.

Last night, U.S. forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites. U.S. forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg… pic.twitter.com/2X1glD4Flt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 14, 2026

US forces struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while deliberately avoiding oil assets located there.

Israel Strikes Space Research Centre In Tehran

Separately, Israel said on Saturday that it had carried out strikes on Iran’s main space research centre and a factory used to produce air defence systems in attacks across Tehran.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the space centre contained laboratories used for developing military satellites for surveillance, intelligence gathering and fire direction across the Middle East (West Asia).

According to the IDF, the strikes were part of a broader campaign aimed at inflicting deeper damage on Iran’s core military infrastructure.

Kharg Island’s Strategic Importance

Kharg Island is Iran’s most critical oil export terminal, located in the northern Persian Gulf.

Roughly 90% of Iran's crude oil exports pass through the island, which has large storage facilities and loading jetties capable of handling supertankers.

During the Iran–Iraq War (1980–88), Iraq repeatedly targeted Kharg Island in an attempt to weaken Iran’s war economy, though Iran managed to keep it partially operational.

Key Oil Assets In The Conflict

In the ongoing US–Israel attacks on Iran, Kharg Island is considered one of the key oil-related assets in the region.

Another critical point is the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s traded oil passes, making it one of the most strategically significant shipping routes for global energy supplies.