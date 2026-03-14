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HomeNewsWorldSmoke, Missiles, Explosions: US Releases Dramatic Video Of Kharg Island Strike

Smoke, Missiles, Explosions: US Releases Dramatic Video Of Kharg Island Strike

The United States said it targeted multiple Iranian military facilities but did not strike oil-related infrastructure on the island.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
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The Central Command of the United States military on Saturday released a video that it said showed precision strikes carried out on Kharg Island, a key military and oil-related asset of Iran.

The United States said it targeted multiple Iranian military facilities but did not strike oil-related infrastructure on the island.

Over 90 Iranian Military Targets Struck

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the overnight operation destroyed naval mine storage sites, missile storage bunkers and several other military installations.

US forces struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while deliberately avoiding oil assets located there.

Israel Strikes Space Research Centre In Tehran

Separately, Israel said on Saturday that it had carried out strikes on Iran’s main space research centre and a factory used to produce air defence systems in attacks across Tehran.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the space centre contained laboratories used for developing military satellites for surveillance, intelligence gathering and fire direction across the Middle East (West Asia).

According to the IDF, the strikes were part of a broader campaign aimed at inflicting deeper damage on Iran’s core military infrastructure.

Kharg Island’s Strategic Importance

Kharg Island is Iran’s most critical oil export terminal, located in the northern Persian Gulf.

Roughly 90% of Iran's crude oil exports pass through the island, which has large storage facilities and loading jetties capable of handling supertankers.

During the Iran–Iraq War (1980–88), Iraq repeatedly targeted Kharg Island in an attempt to weaken Iran’s war economy, though Iran managed to keep it partially operational.

Key Oil Assets In The Conflict

In the ongoing US–Israel attacks on Iran, Kharg Island is considered one of the key oil-related assets in the region.

Another critical point is the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s traded oil passes, making it one of the most strategically significant shipping routes for global energy supplies.

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India Energy Security: Two Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid War Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US Central Command strike on Kharg Island?

US Central Command conducted precision strikes on multiple Iranian military facilities on Kharg Island, destroying naval mine storage sites, missile storage bunkers, and other military installations.

Did the US strike oil infrastructure on Kharg Island?

No, the United States deliberately avoided striking oil-related infrastructure on Kharg Island during its operations.

What is the strategic importance of Kharg Island?

Kharg Island is Iran's most critical oil export terminal, handling about 90% of the country's crude oil exports. It has large storage facilities and loading jetties.

What did Israel strike in Tehran?

Israel reported striking Iran's main space research centre, which contained labs for developing military satellites, and a factory used to produce air defense systems.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
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Missiles Smoke Explosions US Releases Dramatic Video Of Kharg Island Strike
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