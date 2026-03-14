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Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran’s ambassador to India said Tehran would ensure safe passage for Indian interests in the strategic Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in the region entered its 14th day on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Mohammad Fathali said India remains a trusted partner for Iran and that Indian vessels would not face difficulties navigating the crucial shipping route.

"... Yes, because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region," news agency ANI quoted him as saying at 6:35 pm IST.

#WATCH | Delhi: On giving safe passage to India, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, says, "... Yes, because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region..." pic.twitter.com/twTsE1Bjhv — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2026

The remarks come as concerns grow over potential shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor through which a significant share of the world’s oil shipments passes.

Strait ‘Not Formally Closed’, Says Iran Representative

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, said the waterway had not been formally closed, though current conditions were affecting vessel movement.

"Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through," he told reporters in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, says, "...Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never… pic.twitter.com/pfQHGHIjY7 — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2026

Ilahi also urged global leaders to intervene and help end the conflict.

"Those who initiated this war are the very ones who must stop it... Many people across the world are suffering due to this war. World leaders must unite and exert pressure on the President of the United States, urging him to put an immediate stop to this unjust war," ANI quoted Ilahi as saying.

He also said Iran had not initiated the conflict and had been engaged in negotiations with the United States before the escalation.

"Iran did not initiate this war. Iran was engaged in negotiations with the United States and was also pursuing diplomatic efforts... Suddenly, the United States, along with the Zionist regime, attacked Iran, and they targeted a lot of civilians in Iran. We will win in this war, and we are prepared to sacrifice everything we possess for the sake of our dignity and our land," Ilahi said.

US Dismisses Blockade Concerns

The United States has downplayed concerns about a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, US war secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington would maintain freedom of navigation in the waterway.

"As the world is seeing, they are exercising sheer desperation in the Strait of Hormuz - something we're dealing with; we have been dealing with it. Don't need to worry about it."

Hegseth also blamed Iran for disrupting shipping traffic.

“The only thing prohibiting transit in the strait right now is Iran shooting at shipping.”

Maritime Tensions Escalate In Gulf

Maritime tensions in the Gulf region have intensified alongside the conflict.

A report by Reuters said explosive-laden Iranian boats appeared to have attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, setting them on fire and killing one crew member.

The report added that projectiles had struck four vessels across Gulf waters, taking the total number of ships hit in the region since the conflict began to at least 16. The attacks on vessels linked to the United States and Europe mark a sharp escalation in the maritime dimension of the conflict.

Iranian Leader Backs Continued Hormuz Leverage

The developments come after Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first address after assuming leadership, called for the continued use of the Strait of Hormuz blockade as strategic leverage.

“Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used.”

The new Iranian leader has also vowed vengeance for the deaths of his father and others killed in US-Israel strikes.