Government Revokes Detention Of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Under NSA

The Centre on Saturday announced that it has revoked the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, months after protests in Leh triggered a tense law-and-order situation in the region last September.

Wangchuk had been detained under the National Security Act and lodged in a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, following unrest linked to demonstrations in Ladakh.

Government Cites Push For Peace And Dialogue

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the decision to revoke the detention was taken after due consideration and as part of efforts to maintain stability and encourage dialogue in the region.

“The Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders,” the ministry said.

It added that, in furtherance of this objective, the government had decided to revoke Wangchuk’s detention with immediate effect by exercising powers under the National Security Act.

Detained After Protests In Leh

According to the Home Ministry, Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the provisions of the NSA following an order issued by the District Magistrate of Leh. The action was taken to maintain public order after a serious law-and-order situation emerged in the town on September 24, 2025.

The ministry noted that Wangchuk had already served nearly half of the detention period prescribed under the law.

Concerns Over Impact of Protests

The government said it has been engaging with community leaders and other stakeholders in Ladakh to address the aspirations and concerns of people in the region.

However, it also pointed out that the continuing atmosphere of bandhs and protests had affected several sections of society. According to the ministry, students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, and tourists were among those impacted, with the situation also affecting the broader regional economy.