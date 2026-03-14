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HomeEntertainmentZakir Khan Admitted To Lilavati Hospital; Fans Wish Him Recovery Before Eid

Zakir Khan Admitted To Lilavati Hospital; Fans Wish Him Recovery Before Eid

Zakir Khan, who recently announced a break from work and social media, has been hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
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Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. In a recent Ramadan vlog shared by his brother Arbaz Khan, Zakir was seen watching a cricket match from his hospital room. This comes after the comedian announced a break from work and social media, citing health issues.

Zakir Khan Admitted To Lilavati

In the vlog, Zakir Khan was seen wearing a pink hospital robe while watching last week’s India vs England Cricket World Cup match with friends and family. When Arbaaz asked how he was doing, Zakir replied jokingly, “Match abhi fasa hua hai [The match is in a critical spot right now].”

ALSO READ| Zakir Khan Announces Break From Stand-Up Comedy To Focus On Health

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arbaz khan (@arbazkhan0513)

Fans Wish Him Recovery Before Eid

As soon as fans saw Zakir Khan wearing hospital robes, they flocked to the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery. One social media user asked, “Are you okay? Get well soon before Eid. Sending lots of positive and healthy vibes your way,” another fan wrote. “Why is Zakir bhai in the hospital?” yet another user asked.

Several fans flooded the comments section with get-well-soon wishes for Zakir Khan, while many others expressed concern and curiosity about his health condition.

Zakir Khan Announced Break From Comedy

Zakir Khan said in a recent media interaction that he is taking a 1.5 to 2-year break from work to focus on his health.

“Main hatna bilkul nahi chahta, Main break lena chahta hu. Thoda student ki tarah Jeevan bitana hai. Sehat par dhyan dena hai. Thoda samay bitana hai. Thoda sa he break hai. 1.5-2 saal ka he break hai kyu ki bharat bauhat bhraman kar rha hu isliye samay lagega [I don’t want to step away completely; I just want to take a break. I want to spend some time living like a student again, focus on my health, and slow down a bit. It’s only a short break, around one and a half to two years, because I’ll be travelling across India, so it will take some time.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Zakir Khan been admitted to Lilavati Hospital?

Zakir Khan has been admitted to the hospital due to health issues, which led him to announce a break from work and social media.

What was Zakir Khan seen doing in his brother's Ramadan vlog?

In his brother Arbaz Khan's vlog, Zakir was seen watching a cricket match from his hospital room while wearing a pink hospital robe.

How did fans react to seeing Zakir Khan in the hospital?

Fans expressed concern and wished Zakir Khan a speedy recovery, with many hoping he would be well before Eid.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 08:13 PM (IST)
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