Zakir Khan Admitted To Lilavati Hospital; Fans Wish Him Recovery Before Eid

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Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. In a recent Ramadan vlog shared by his brother Arbaz Khan, Zakir was seen watching a cricket match from his hospital room. This comes after the comedian announced a break from work and social media, citing health issues.

Zakir Khan Admitted To Lilavati

In the vlog, Zakir Khan was seen wearing a pink hospital robe while watching last week’s India vs England Cricket World Cup match with friends and family. When Arbaaz asked how he was doing, Zakir replied jokingly, “Match abhi fasa hua hai [The match is in a critical spot right now].”

ALSO READ| Zakir Khan Announces Break From Stand-Up Comedy To Focus On Health

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaz khan (@arbazkhan0513)

Fans Wish Him Recovery Before Eid

As soon as fans saw Zakir Khan wearing hospital robes, they flocked to the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery. One social media user asked, “Are you okay? Get well soon before Eid. Sending lots of positive and healthy vibes your way,” another fan wrote. “Why is Zakir bhai in the hospital?” yet another user asked.

Several fans flooded the comments section with get-well-soon wishes for Zakir Khan, while many others expressed concern and curiosity about his health condition.

Zakir Khan Announced Break From Comedy

Zakir Khan said in a recent media interaction that he is taking a 1.5 to 2-year break from work to focus on his health.

“Main hatna bilkul nahi chahta, Main break lena chahta hu. Thoda student ki tarah Jeevan bitana hai. Sehat par dhyan dena hai. Thoda samay bitana hai. Thoda sa he break hai. 1.5-2 saal ka he break hai kyu ki bharat bauhat bhraman kar rha hu isliye samay lagega [I don’t want to step away completely; I just want to take a break. I want to spend some time living like a student again, focus on my health, and slow down a bit. It’s only a short break, around one and a half to two years, because I’ll be travelling across India, so it will take some time.”