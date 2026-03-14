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The United States has carried out a major military strike on Iran’s Kharg Island, with President Donald Trump claiming the operation wiped out all military installations on the strategically crucial island. The announcement marks one of the most significant escalations in the ongoing confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

The president disclosed the strike on Friday, March 14, 2026, through a post on Truth Social before departing for Florida. Kharg Island, located in the Persian Gulf, functions as Iran’s most important crude oil export hub, making the strike highly consequential for both regional security and global energy markets.

Strike Targets Strategic Iranian Island

According to Trump, the operation struck every military facility on Kharg Island, which lies about 15 miles off Iran’s southern coast. The island, roughly five miles long, plays a pivotal role in Iran’s oil infrastructure.

Trump described the attack as one of the most powerful military operations conducted in the Middle East in recent history. While the strikes targeted military sites, the president warned that the island’s oil facilities could become the next focus if tensions escalate further.

US President Donald Trump posts on Truth Social- "Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every military target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg… pic.twitter.com/v5JRGfYyVI — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2026

The development comes amid a widening U.S.-Iran confrontation, with military activity intensifying across the region in recent weeks.

Warning Over Strait Of Hormuz

In his statement, Trump also issued a stark warning regarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes for oil. He cautioned that any effort by Iran or its allies to interfere with shipping in the narrow waterway would provoke additional U.S. military action. The strait serves as a crucial artery for global energy supplies, making stability in the region critical for international markets, reported CNBC.

The president reiterated Washington’s long-standing position that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons or threaten the United States and its allies.

Campaign To Continue “As Long As Necessary”

Later in the evening, Trump addressed reporters before boarding Air Force One, signaling that the military campaign would continue. He said the operation would proceed “as long as necessary.”

When asked about the duration of the campaign, the president declined to provide a specific timeline but maintained that the operation was progressing faster than expected. He also elaborated on his earlier demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” saying it reflected the level of dominance the United States had achieved in the region.

Strategic And Economic Risks

Security analysts have warned that any attempt by U.S. forces to seize Kharg Island outright could carry major strategic and economic consequences. The coral island remained largely untouched during the initial phase of recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

Earlier in March, Axios reported that the Trump administration had considered the possibility of taking control of the island.

Kharg Island’s importance lies in its role as Iran’s primary oil export terminal. The facility handles close to 90 percent of the country’s crude shipments and has a capacity of roughly seven million barrels per day.

White House officials have indicated that global oil prices could fall significantly once the military campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury, comes to an end.