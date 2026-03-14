Dhurandhar 2 Music Launch in Mumbai: Date, Venue, How To Register For Free, And More

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With just five days left for the theatrical release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and four days to go for its paid preview shows, the makers are preparing for a grand music launch event in Mumbai. According to reports, around 2,000 to 3,000 fans are expected to attend, making it one of the biggest promotional events organised for the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Mumbai Music Launch: Date, Time, Venue

The music launch, presented by Spotify, will take place at the NESCO Center’s Hall No 5 in Goregaon on March 17. The event will begin at 7:30 PM, while entry gates will open at 5:30 PM.

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The event will feature live performances by Ranveer Singh and music composer Shashwat Sachdev, among others.

“For the first time, fans will witness the world of Dhurandhar come alive through high-energy live performances, celebrating the soundtrack before it takes over the charts. Featuring appearances from the film's powerhouse star Ranveer Singh along with visionary composer Shashwat Sachdev, the night promises unforgettable moments with the artists behind the music,” the event description reads.

“It is going to be one of the biggest film events. Around 2,500 to 3,000 people are expected to attend, making it an event to watch out for,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

How To Attend Dhurandhar 2 Music Fest

Fans who wish to attend the music launch must register in advance. Tickets can be booked through the District app, where entry passes are available free of cost on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ticket grants entry to one individual.

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A report by NDTV states that select Spotify Premium users have already begun receiving in-app invitations to attend the special launch event.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The advance bookings for the film have opened today.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios. It is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.