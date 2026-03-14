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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Music Launch in Mumbai: Date, Venue, How To Register For Free, And More

Dhurandhar 2 Music Launch in Mumbai: Date, Venue, How To Register For Free, And More

Ahead of its March 19 release, the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge are hosting a grand music launch in Mumbai on March 17. Read on to find out how you can attend the event free of cost.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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With just five days left for the theatrical release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and four days to go for its paid preview shows, the makers are preparing for a grand music launch event in Mumbai. According to reports, around 2,000 to 3,000 fans are expected to attend, making it one of the biggest promotional events organised for the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Mumbai Music Launch: Date, Time, Venue

The music launch, presented by Spotify, will take place at the NESCO Center’s Hall No 5 in Goregaon on March 17. The event will begin at 7:30 PM, while entry gates will open at 5:30 PM.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Advance Bookings Open; Tickets For Ranveer Singh’s Film Available On THIS Platform

The event will feature live performances by Ranveer Singh and music composer Shashwat Sachdev, among others.

“For the first time, fans will witness the world of Dhurandhar come alive through high-energy live performances, celebrating the soundtrack before it takes over the charts. Featuring appearances from the film's powerhouse star Ranveer Singh along with visionary composer Shashwat Sachdev, the night promises unforgettable moments with the artists behind the music,” the event description reads.

“It is going to be one of the biggest film events. Around 2,500 to 3,000 people are expected to attend, making it an event to watch out for,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

How To Attend Dhurandhar 2 Music Fest

Fans who wish to attend the music launch must register in advance. Tickets can be booked through the District app, where entry passes are available free of cost on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ticket grants entry to one individual.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Makers Served Legal Notice Over Ranveer Singh’s Sikh Character Shown Smoking; Complainants Seek Edits

A report by NDTV states that select Spotify Premium users have already begun receiving in-app invitations to attend the special launch event.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The advance bookings for the film have opened today. 

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios. It is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Dhurandhar 2 music launch event?

The music launch is on March 17 at NESCO Center's Hall No 5 in Goregaon, Mumbai. Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the event starts at 7:30 PM.

Who will be performing at the Dhurandhar 2 music launch?

Ranveer Singh and music composer Shashwat Sachdev are among the performers. They will celebrate the film's soundtrack with live performances.

How can fans attend the Dhurandhar 2 music launch event?

Fans need to register in advance and book free entry passes on the District app on a first-come, first-served basis. Some Spotify Premium users have also received invitations.

When is Dhurandhar: The Revenge releasing in theaters?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
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