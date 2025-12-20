Dhurandhar continues its phenomenal theatrical run, showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The spy thriller, headlined by Ranveer Singh, hit cinemas on December 5 and has maintained remarkable momentum ever since. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has now etched its name into the record books by becoming the fastest Hindi film to breach the ₹500 crore mark.

Dhurandhar crosses 500 Cr in record days

The milestone was achieved in just 15 days, underlining the film’s massive audience pull and sustained footfalls across the country.

Jio Studios, the production house behind the film, announced the achievement on its official X handle. According to the update, Dhurandhar earned ₹23.70 crore on Friday, marking its 15th day in theatres. With this, the film’s total India net collection climbed to an impressive ₹503.20 crore. Celebrating the moment, the post read, “History rewritten, fastest ₹500 crore ever.”

Dhurandhar box office collection

In terms of box office benchmarks, Dhurandhar has outpaced several recent blockbusters. Until now, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan held the record among Hindi films, having crossed ₹500 crore in 18 days, as per Sacnilk data. Meanwhile, Stree 2, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, reached the same figure in 22 days in 2024.

On a broader pan-India scale, the record for the fastest ₹500 crore grosser still belongs to Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun-led Telugu blockbuster, released last year, amassed ₹552.1 crore within just 11 days of its release.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-stakes spy drama that sees Ranveer Singh essay the role of Hamza, an Indian intelligence operative who infiltrates terror networks operating out of Karachi. Drawing inspiration from real-life incidents such as the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the film delves into the complexities of the India-Pakistan conflict. The ensemble cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.