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HomeNewsTwo Indian LPG Vessels Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia War

Two Indian LPG Vessels Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia War

Kumar also said that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no untoward incidents involving them had been reported over the past 24 hours.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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The government said on Saturday that two Indian-flagged vessels carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely and are expected to reach India next week.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia conflict, Rajesh Kumar, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the vessels were among several Indian ships operating in the region.

“In the Persian Gulf, on the west of the Strait of Hormuz, there were 24 Indian-flag vessels, out of which, two vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying LPG crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely early morning on Saturday and are heading towards India,” he said.

Ships Carrying Over 92,000 Metric Tonnes Of LPG

According to Kumar, the two vessels are carrying approximately 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG.

"These vessels are carrying approximately 92,700 metric tons of LPG; their ports of arrival will be Mundra and Kandla, with expected arrival dates of March 16 and March 17, respectively. Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers," he added.

Kumar also said that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no untoward incidents involving them had been reported over the past 24 hours.

Centre Urges Public Not To Panic Book LPG

At the same briefing, the Centre urged citizens not to panic book LPG cylinders or engage in panic buying of petrol and diesel.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said discussions had been held regarding the allocation of LPG for commercial use.

“After considerable discussion regarding commercial cylinders, a decision was taken to allocate a certain quantity of LPG to commercial cylinders,” she said.

"In this context, discussions have also been held with the State Governments. Consequently, these commercial cylinders have been placed at the disposal of the State Governments to prioritize the consumers. In this regard, the distribution of commercial cylinders has already commenced in approximately 29 States and Union Territories, and they have reached the consumers. Online booking currently stands at approximately 84%; however, this figure needs to improve to nearly 100%..." she added.

Govt Says Fuel Supply Stable Across India

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said fuel supplies remain stable and sufficient across the country.

The ministry also cautioned people against storing fuel in loose containers, warning that such practices could pose serious safety risks.

“Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country,” the ministry said.

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India Energy Security: Two Indian LPG Ships Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz Amid War Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Indian-flagged vessels carrying LPG safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz?

Two Indian-flagged vessels, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying LPG safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz early Saturday morning.

What is the total quantity of LPG being transported by the two vessels?

The two vessels are carrying approximately 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG and are expected to reach India next week.

Are Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf safe?

Yes, all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are reported to be safe, with no untoward incidents involving them in the past 24 hours.

What is the government's advice to the public regarding LPG and fuel?

The government urges citizens not to panic book LPG cylinders or engage in panic buying of petrol and diesel, as fuel supplies are stable.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
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Strait Of Hormuz West Asia War Two Indian LPG Vessels Cross Strait Of Hormuz
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