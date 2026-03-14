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HomeEntertainmentGolmaal 5: Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty Film In Bald Look, Says ‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’ 

Golmaal 5: Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty Film In Bald Look, Says ‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’ 

Akshay Kumar has joined Golmaal 5 on Rohit Shetty’s birthday. The announcement video shows Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor celebrating Sharman Joshi’s return.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

On Rohit Shetty’s 52nd birthday today, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced that he will be a part of the franchise. Taking to his social media accounts, the Bhooth Bangla actor said that the “madness got bigger and louder” and that he is excited to be a part of the film. 

 ‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’

“Happy Birthday, Rohit! On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!” Akshay Kumar wrote while sharing the announcement video. 

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The video opens to show the set of Golmaal 5, where Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor celebrate Sharman Joshi’s return to the franchise. However, Akshay Kumar’s entry, that too in a bald look, left fans surprised. As he joined the team, he hugged Ajay Devgn several times. 

Watch Golmaal 5 Announcement Video Here:

Since the release of the first film Golmaal in 2006, Rohit Shetty’s franchise is centred around the iconic, mishap-prone camaraderie of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade. The franchise has evolved through hits like Golmaal Returns, released in 2008, Golmaal 3, in 2010, and the supernatural-themed Golmaal Again, in 2017. The franchise is known for its zany antics with chaotic, larger-than-life narratives.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Akshay Kumar joining the Golmaal franchise?

Yes, Akshay Kumar announced his participation in Golmaal 5 on Rohit Shetty's birthday, stating the 'madness got bigger and louder'.

What did Akshay Kumar say about joining Golmaal 5?

Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement about joining the 'crazy family of Golmaal 5' and signaled the start of 'chaos'.

Who were the original cast members of the Golmaal franchise?

The franchise initially centered around Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade.

What are some previous Golmaal films?

Previous films in the franchise include Golmaal (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017).

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Shetty Akshay Kumar Golmaal 5
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