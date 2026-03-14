Golmaal 5: Akshay Kumar Joins Rohit Shetty Film In Bald Look, Says ‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’ 

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On Rohit Shetty’s 52nd birthday today, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced that he will be a part of the franchise. Taking to his social media accounts, the Bhooth Bangla actor said that the “madness got bigger and louder” and that he is excited to be a part of the film.

‘Madness Got Bigger, Louder’

“Happy Birthday, Rohit! On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5! Let the chaos begin!” Akshay Kumar wrote while sharing the announcement video.

Happy Birthday Rohit 🎉

On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder.

Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5!

Let the chaos begin! 😂 pic.twitter.com/2dEESHe8Rk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2026

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The video opens to show the set of Golmaal 5, where Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor celebrate Sharman Joshi’s return to the franchise. However, Akshay Kumar’s entry, that too in a bald look, left fans surprised. As he joined the team, he hugged Ajay Devgn several times.

Watch Golmaal 5 Announcement Video Here:

Since the release of the first film Golmaal in 2006, Rohit Shetty’s franchise is centred around the iconic, mishap-prone camaraderie of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade. The franchise has evolved through hits like Golmaal Returns, released in 2008, Golmaal 3, in 2010, and the supernatural-themed Golmaal Again, in 2017. The franchise is known for its zany antics with chaotic, larger-than-life narratives.