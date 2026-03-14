‘Target Marked, Hit’: Trump Shares ‘Unclassified’ Video Of US Strike On Iran’s Kharg Island

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Hours after announcing a major military strike on Kharg Island, U.S. President Donald Trump shared an aerial video on his Truth Social account showing bombs falling on what appeared to be a targeted area. The footage, lasting about a minute, was presented in black and white and carried the label “unclassified.”

The video showed multiple explosions followed by large plumes of smoke rising from the ground. Trump did not include any caption with the post, leaving uncertainty about whether the clip was directly connected to the earlier strike on Kharg Island.

Video Shows Bombing Footage After Strike Announcement

The video emerged shortly after Trump publicly confirmed that U.S. forces had carried out a large-scale bombing raid on the island in the Persian Gulf. In his earlier remarks, the president described the operation as one of the most powerful air attacks ever conducted in the Middle East.

VIDEO | Tehran, Iran: Us President Donald Trump shares US bombing video after Kharg Island attack in Iran.



(Source: Donald Trump posted on Truth Social) pic.twitter.com/t8HgaO4mRL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2026

Iranian media reported significant damage following the strikes. According to the Fars News Agency, more than 15 explosions were heard across Kharg Island during the operation.

The report said the blasts targeted several facilities including air defense systems, a naval installation, and airport infrastructure on the island.

Oil Infrastructure Reportedly Spared

Trump claimed that U.S. forces had destroyed all military targets on the island, which he referred to as Iran’s “crown jewel.” However, he emphasized that the strikes deliberately avoided hitting Kharg’s oil export infrastructure. The island plays a vital role in Iran’s economy because it handles a large share of the country’s crude oil shipments. Damage to these facilities could have major consequences for global energy markets, as per reports.

At the same time, the president issued a warning regarding maritime security in the nearby Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping lanes for oil and gas.

“Iran has no ability to defend anything that we want to attack,” Trump declared, adding that Tehran would never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons or threaten the United States and its allies.

Warning Over Shipping Routes

Trump had previously warned that the island’s oil facilities could become targets if Iran attempted to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway carries roughly one fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

His latest remarks reinforced that warning while portraying U.S. military capabilities as dominant in the region.

Iran Threatens Retaliation

Iran responded strongly to the attack, signaling the possibility of retaliation. The Al‑Anbiya Central Headquarters, a key Iranian military command, issued a warning through local media outlets.

In its statement, the command said that if Iranian energy infrastructure were targeted, facilities connected to U.S. interests would be “immediately destroyed and turned into a pile of ashes.”

The warning highlights the risk of further escalation as tensions intensify around Kharg Island and the surrounding waters of the Persian Gulf. With the island serving as a major hub for Iranian oil exports and lying close to the Strait of Hormuz, any sustained conflict in the area could have significant consequences for global energy security and international shipping.