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HomeEntertainment‘More Than Just A Jersey’: Shah Rukh Khan As Kolkata Knight Riders Drops First Look Of New IPL 2026 Jersey

‘More Than Just A Jersey’: Shah Rukh Khan As Kolkata Knight Riders Drops First Look Of New IPL 2026 Jersey

Shah Rukh Khan endorsed the new Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jersey for the IPL 2026 season and called it “Lines Of Legacy”.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
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Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the new jersey for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), shared the first look on social media. The reveal came through a short promotional video that quickly caught fans’ attention, with many praising the tagline featured in the clip, saying, “Waah kya line hai.”

ALSO READ| Kolkata Knight Riders Drop First Look Of Brand New IPL 2026 Jersey

While revealing the new jersey, KKR wrote, “Every thread carries a story. Every line carries a legacy. Here's our TATA IPL 2026 jersey.” The jersey does feature a few design changes, but the team has retained its iconic purple base colour. The jersey is complemented by a gold stripe running along the front and back, maintaining KKR’s signature purple-and-gold aesthetic. 

SRK Calls It ‘More Than Just A Jersey’

Reposting the video shared by KKR, Shah Rukh Khan described the jersey as symbolic of the team’s legacy.

“It’s more than just a jersey. These are our Lines Of Legacy,” he wrote.

How Have Fans Reacted To New IPL Jersey?

After KKR dropped the first look of their jersey for the upcoming IPL season, fans, as expected, flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. 

One social media user wrote, “Purple and gold never disappoints.” 

Another said that it brought back the memories of 2012. “Dark Shade Is Top Notch,” wrote a third. 

A fourth expressed, “Finally living up to the hype jersey.”

IPL 2026

IPL 2026 is set to begin on March 28, with KKR starting their campaign on March 29 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. KKR will then play their first home match on April 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, which has won the Indian Premier League title three times so far - first in 2012, then in 2014, and most recently in 2024.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new jersey for the 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders season?

The new KKR jersey retains the iconic purple base color with a gold stripe along the front and back, maintaining the team's signature purple-and-gold aesthetic.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say about the new KKR jersey?

Shah Rukh Khan described the jersey as 'more than just a jersey' and referred to it as 'Lines Of Legacy,' symbolizing the team's history.

What are the key design elements of the new KKR jersey?

The jersey features a purple base color complemented by a gold stripe running along the front and back.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
KKR SHAH RUKH KHAN Breaking News SRK + ABP Live KOlkata Knight Riders
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